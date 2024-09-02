KSI concert tops unforgettable X Series 17 in Dublin

There was a party atmosphere in Dublin last night as the MF & DAZN: X Series celebrated its two-year anniversary in style.

An electric two-set concert from KSI topped an unforgettable mix of music and crossover boxing action at the 3Arena as a huge audience gave their ringing endorsement at X Series 17.

On the stage, KSI premiered new music and revisited some of his biggest hits, and in the ring Danny Aarons and Danny Simpson battled to an absorbing draw in the night’s main event.

Anthony Taylor defended his MFB Light Heavyweight belt for the second time in two weeks, when stopping Gabriel Silva, which came after HS Tikky Tokky made light work of George Fensom, halting him in the opening round.

Hometown hero Ben Williams called for a future fight with Jarvis at the 3Arena after he secured a TKO win over Warren Spencer.

Fellow Dubliner Dave Fogarty went toe-to-toe with MFB Lightweight champion Deen The Greet in a sizzling contest which ended with a stoppage win for the American title holder.

Sami Hamed, the son of Prince Naseem Hamed, announced himself to the Misfits Boxing audience in style when he took less than two rounds to land a TKO win over Jesse Clarke.

Mike Edwards and Minikon both progressed to the semi-finals of the MFB Cruiserweight Tournament, after victories over Jake Cornish and DTG, respectively, in the Kick-Offs bouts.

KSI took to the stage soon after, opening his set with the fan-favourite “Lamborghini,”

KSI quickly set the tone for the evening, followed by a debut performance of a brand-new track, “Low.”

He continued the momentum with “Down Like That,” alongside Grammy-nominated producer and Gogglebox co-star S-X, a track that originally launched during his highly publicised 2019 bout against Logan Paul at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Beyond his musical performance, KSI also served as a commentator for the MF & DAZN: X Series 17, further engaging the audience with his insights and charisma.

Later in the evening, he delivered an electrifying performance of “Not Over Yet” before being joined on stage by American rapper Trippie Redd to exclusively premiere their new single, “Thick of It.”

The MF & DAZN: X Series now enters int a third year, with the next unmissable event just around the corner.

Elle Brooke defends his middleweight crown against Jenny Savage at X Series 18 in Newcastle, on September 14.