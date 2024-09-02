Matchroom Boxing announce exciting new partnership

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce a long-term partnership deal with El Mexicano® brand for future events in the US and Mexico.

Matchroom and El Mexicano® first teamed up for the epic clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in Phoenix in June, they are our lead partner this evening in Carson, Los Angeles where Super-Middleweight sensation Diego Pacheco takes on Maciej Sulecki at Dignity Health Sports Park, live worldwide on DAZN, and El Mexicano® will be front and center once again in Mexico on Friday August 13 at Arena Sonora, Hermosillo, where Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez returns to action against Thomas Mattice.

El Mexicano® brand is widely recognized as the market leader in authenticity, quality, and flavor. El Mexicano® brand had a vision to bring to the market products that would not only marry nostalgia and culinary traditions, but to become a staple in the kitchens of their consumers, generation after generation.

El Mexicano® brand has a commitment to providing the Hispanic community with the authentic products and flavor they are accustomed to. This has given El Mexicano® brand the opportunity to become an internationally recognized brand and beloved household staple.

“We at El Mexicano® brand are excited to extend our partnership with Matchroom,” said El Mexicano®. “This is a perfect pairing, as El Mexicano® brand brings authentic sabor to your table, and Matchroom is bringing real authentic fights to the boxing fans. “We are Champions, We are El Mexicano®!”

“I am thrilled to announce the extension of our deal with El Mexicano®,” said Hearn. “They have already partnered with us on one of the fights of the year when Bam defeated Estrada, and they are already with us tonight in Los Angeles and then in Hermosillo on August 13.

“The El Mexicano® brand is the perfect partner for our exciting slate of fight nights, and we’re looking forward to creating more memorable moments with them.”