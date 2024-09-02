Star Boxing Presents: Rockin’ Fights 48

Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 48 has a stocked card that includes a highly anticipated undercard matchup of two rising prospects. Erick ‘El Cañete’ Perez (2-0, 1KO) takes on Joseph ‘GI Joe’ Elzey (2-0, 1KO), in the September 14 battle of undefeated Super Bantamweights on Joe DeGuardia’s acclaimed series.

Looking to take home the win on Mexican Independence Weekend, New Jersey’s Mexican fireball Perez, plans to utilize his Mexican style boxing to dethrone the fellow undefeated Elzey. Resembling the likes of a young Canelo or Julio Caesar Chavez, Erick Perez has already become a fan-favorite amongst Star Boxing fans with his non-stop pressure.

Joseph Elzey, a Bronxite & New York native, has an identical undefeated record as Perez. ‘GI Joe’ has proven that undefeated records don’t faze his willingness to face tough opponents. Elzey is coming off a dominant performance after defeating previously undefeated Miguel Roman (4-0) on June 15th in a massive upset in Atlantic City.

The Perez vs. Elzey matchup supports a fantastic card, which will be highlighted by the WBA Title Defense of undefeated Brooklynite Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan. Younan (20-0-1, 12KO) who will defend his Super-Middleweight title, when he squares off with undefeated Luzlim Bajrami (9-0, 4Ko), in a 10-round title bout at famed Rockin’ Fights series.

Which fighters will continue their momentum towards boxing stardom? Whose ‘0’ will go?

See it all: Sept. 14th, Live from The ParamountNY in Huntington, New York.