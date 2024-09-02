Undefeated Knockout King Vladyslav Sirenko Joins Forces with Legendary Promoter Frank Warren – Heavyweight Division Shaken Up!

UNDEFEATED UKRAINIAN HEAVYWEIGHT Vladyslav Sirenko has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The Kiev-born 6ft 4″ Sirenko holds a professional record of 21-0, with a bumper 18 of these victories coming via stoppage.

The 29-year-old made his debut back in 2017 and much of his early career played out in South Africa. He returned to Kiev in his 10th fight, a third round stoppage of Marcelo Nascimento in late 2018, before winning his first notable title – the WBC Asian belt – with victory over Kostiantyn Dovbyschenko at the end of 2020.

He successfully defended the title against the giant Russian Aleksandr Ustinov with a resounding first round stoppage in Paris, before making a further defence and adding the WBO Asia Pacific title against Andrii Rudenko in 2021, with countryman Rudenko halted in the sixth.

Sirenko now resides in New York and recorded two victories Stateside this year.

“I’m excited for the future and working with Queensberry Promotions,” said Sirenko on his new promotional union. “I’m looking forward to being involved in some of the biggest fights in the heavyweight division over the next few years and I feel like Frank and George Warren, alongside my manager Keith Connolly, can make that happen for me.

“My goal is to put my name in the history books of boxing and the only way I achieve that is being involved in and winning the big fights. The heavyweight division is back to being the focus of the boxing world and I plan on making a name for myself over the next few years.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren is delighted to have strengthened his heavyweight hand even further with the addition of Sirenko to the Queensberry team.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vladyslav and he knows he is in very good company with the number and quality of top heavyweights we have here at Queensberry. Vladyslav is clearly an emerging talent who will quickly make himself very well known in the division, especially given his exceptional KO-ratio.

“He is at the point now where he wants to be challenged further and put in the biggest fights, which is what we are able to deliver for him.”