Venue Change at King’s Promotions event

On Tuesday, September 3rd, King’s Promotions will hold a press conference at Hottt Fitness Factory in Bethlehem, PA in advance of a huge night of boxing that will take place on September 20th at The Wind Creek Event Center. Many of the fighters that will be fighting will be in attendance at the press conference and will be available for interviews and photos.

WHO: James Bernadin (12-2-1, 6 KO)–Lightweight from Lancaster.

PA Matt Conway (22-4, 9 KO’s) Lightweight from Pittsburgh

Adam Atiyeh (1-0) Heavyweight from Bethlehem

Mike Liberto (1-0, 1 KO) Heavyweight from Bethlehem

Brittany Sims (6-3, 3 KOs) Bantamweight from Salem, Oregon

Julian Gonzalez (14-0-1, 11 KO) Jr. Lightweight from Reading, PA

Euri Cedeno (9-0-1, 8 KOs)–Middleweight from Dominican Republic

Marshall Kauffman–CEO of King’s Promotions

What: Press Conference for September 20th Fight card

When: Tuesday, September 3rd at 2 PM ET

Where: Hott Fitness Factory

2027 Willow Park Rd. Bethlehem Pa 18020

ABOUT SEPTEMBER 20

Championship boxing will come to the Wind Creek Event Center on Friday night, September 20th as veterans Matt Conway and James Bernadin duel in an eight-round bout for the Pennsylvania Lightweight Title.

That bout will top a card promoted by King’s Promotions.

Conway, 29 of Pittsburgh has a record of 22-4 with nine knockouts. The nine-year vet has defeated Zach Kuhn (9-2-1), Victor Abreu (9-2) and Adriano Porfirio Ramirez (10-1). Conway is looking to get back in the win column after losing a decision to Hendri Cedeno on May 31st in Orlando, Florida.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 12-2-1 with six knockouts. The 31-year-old Bernadin is a six-year professional who has garnered wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his most recent outing when he took a split decision over Johnny Spell (8-1) on April 5th at The Wind Creek Event Center.

In an eight-round co-feature, undefeated middleweight Euri Cedeno (9-0-1, 8 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on Aro Schwartz (23-8-1, 15 KOs) of Karlsruhe, Denmark.

Also in eight-round bouts, Julian Gonzalez (14-0-1, 11 KOs) of Reading, PA battles Oscar Barajas (7-9-1,2 KOs) of Toms River, NJ in a super featherweight bout..

Joseph Adorno (19-4-2, 16 KOs) of Allentown, PA fights Luis May (22-18-1) of Cancun, Mexico in a junior welterweight bout.

Brittany Sims (6-3, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA will take on Nancy Franco (19-20-2, 5 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in a bantamweight bout.

In Six-round bouts:

Francis Oran (5-1, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights Ali Ellis (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia in a cruiserweight fight.

In four-round bouts, Devon Young (4-0, 3 KOs) of Atlanta squares off with Joseph Bonos (0-6) of Orlando in a heavyweight bout.

In a battle of the “Bethlehem Heavyweight Championship”, Adam Atiyeh (1-0) takes on Mike Liberto

Tickets are now on sale for $150, $100, $75 and $50 at ticketmaster.com/