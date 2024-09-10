Granite Chin Promotions returns to Bridgewater on Friday the 13th

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) returns September 13th with the “Fight Night at the Vets Club 2” card, featuring the pro debut of 2024 New England Golden Gloves Champion “Showtime” Shea Willcox, at the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Fire For Effect Foundation (www.ffefinc.org). Its mission is to honor and empower veterans, first responders, and their families by providing essential resources, support, and community-building initiatives that foster resilience, restore hope, and strengthen the fabric of the local community.

The newest member of Granite Chin’s stable, Everett (MA) junior welterweight Willcox, will make his long-awaited pro debut in a four-round match against Travis Crain. Willcox captured top honors in this past February’s New England Golden Gloves Championships, in which he not only was crowned champion in his weight class, but also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Boxer.

“Everyone is excited about Shea turning pro on the 13th,” GCP promoter Chris Traietti said. “He has a huge fan base, and they are all turning out for what will be the first step in a very successful career. He has a great team around him and the sky’s the limit. This is going to be a great night with a bunch of action-packed fights. The card is chalk full of real ‘tough guys’ from this area who don’t shy away from real fights.”

In a rematch of an exciting fight at the same venue on June 6, 2023, Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (7-4, 3 KOs), of Woburn (MA), meets Maine’s Ryan Clark (4-6, 2 KOs), in an eight-rounder. Baptiste won their original fight by way of a six-round unanimous decision.

The Fight of the Night could turn out to be a four-round, junior middleweight match between a pair of boxers who literally will fight anybody, anywhere, anytime – Rhode Island’s Alfred “Keenan” Raymond (2-10-2) and Daniel “The Hudson Valley Kid” Sostre (13-26-1, 5 KOs), of Puerto Rico.

Also fighting in a pair four-round bouts are New York junior middleweight Austin Cassese (1-0, 1 KO) vs. 12-fight veteran Jay Gregory, and Brockton lightweight Stephen Davis (1-3, 1 KO) vs. Brandon Sandoval (2-4, 1 KO), fighting out of Salem (MA) by way of Mexico.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $65.00 (floor seats), $45.00 (standing room only), and $420.00 for ringside tables of 4 are available for purchase at www.ticketleap.com

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.