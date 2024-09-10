Oluwafemi Oyeleye Headlines against Villalba this Saturday

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT, R and B Promotions returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a massive 13-bout card.

The card will be a 15-fight Pro-Am that begins at 3 PM/ and it will feature some of the top amateur boxers in the Tri-State Area

In a featured six-round junior middleweight bout, rising and undefeated Oluwafemi Oyeleye will take on Ricardo Villalba.

Oyeleye, 29, of Philadelphia, has a record of 16-0 with 10 knockouts. Oyeleye has wins over Uriel Gonzalez Angulo (1-0-1), Alberto Beltran (17-1-2), Victus Kenover (10-1-2), Juan Ramon Guzman (11-0-1) and his last bout when he stopped Leonardo Di Stefano (13-3) on June 22nd at The 2300 Arena.

Villalba, 34 of Buenos Aires, Argentina is 20-11-1 with eight knockouts. The 14 eyra-pro has wins over Jose Agusto Funes (3-0), Luis Antonio Gaay (6-1), Cristian Nestor Romero (11-2), Henri David Polanco (8-0), Davi Eliasquevici (13-3-1), Hector Saldivia (46-4-1), Edgar Ghukesyan (8-2-1). Villalba is coming of a loss to Joseph Hicks on February 20th in Detroit.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Joshua Jones (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Giovani Gutierrez (11-10-1, 6 KOs) of Nicaragua in a lightweight bout.

Quaseem Carter (5-1, 4 KOs) of East Newark, NJ takes on Dewayne Williams (4-8-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a middleweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Noah Norman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Coatesville, PA battles Benjy Gomez (0-2) of Oxnard, CA in a junior welterweight bout.

Daniel Bean (3-2, 2 KOs) of Old Bridge, NJ fights Jesse Hayward (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Richard Johnson (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Jamar Leach (1-1) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight fight.

Juan Marrero (5-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Ezra Rabin (1-6, 1 KO) of Oakland , CA in a lightweight contest.

Debuting fighters Anibal Mercado of Newtown, PA and Omayki Torres square off in a super lightweight fight.

Lia Lewandowski of Berlin, NJ makes her pro debut against Amarlis Adorno (1-13) of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico in a flyweight bout.

Debuting fighters Shera May Patricio of Waianae, Hawaii and Ayeshia Green of Princeton, New Jersey fight in a bantamweight fight.

Tickets are priced at $55, $65, $75, $90, $100 and $125 and can be purchased at 2300arena.showare.com