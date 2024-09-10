Rhiannon Dixon makes the first defence of her WBO Lightweight World Title against domestic rival Terri Harper in what promises to be an electric all-British match-up on Saturday, September 28, live worldwide on DAZN.

Johnny Fisher has sustained an injury and his international Heavyweight contest with Andriy Rudenko, initially scheduled for London’s Copper Box Arena, is cancelled.

That means WBO queen Dixon will now defend in the main event on the same day but at the rescheduled venue at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield.

Warrington’s Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) picked up the vacant WBO crown by outpointing Karen Elizabeth Carabajal over ten rounds on the undercard of Zelfa Barrett’s win over Jordan Gill at the AO Arena in Manchester last April – adding a World Title to her Commonwealth and European Titles at 135lbs.

Denaby Main’s Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), a former World Champion at Super-Featherweight and Super-Welterweight, will be looking to bounce back from her stoppage loss to WBO Welterweight World Champion Sandy Ryan last time out at Sheffield Arena in March.

Elsewhere on the card, Liverpool Super-Bantamweight talent Peter McGrail (9-0, 5 KOs) meets former British and Commonwealth 122 lbs champion Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBA International Title, Blyth Lightweight prospect Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Beeston’s Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3-0, 1 KO) and Billericay Middleweight George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) fights York’s George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs) over eight rounds.

Guildford Super-Featherweight standout Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) aims to make it four wins from four in 2024, Birmingham Lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs) gets his third fight of the year, Brentwood Middleweight Jimmy Sains (6-0, 6 KOs) looks to make it seven knockouts from seven fights, Swansea Featherweight Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KO) returns and there’s action for Durham Super-Bantamweight Josh Babb (2-0).