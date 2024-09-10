Tommy Karpency steps up to fight David Nyika in Auckland

David Nyika’s next steps on his road to a cruiserweight world title will now be even tougher.

Nyika’s promoters Duco Events and Joseph Parker Promotions have tabbed dangerous American gatekeeper Tommy Karpency to take the place of Blake Caparello for the main event of the Road to the Title presented by Manuka Doctor at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

Such is the stature of Karpency – who has challenged for the IBO, WBO and WBC light heavyweight world titles during a stellar 18-year career – that the bout has been swiftly sanctioned by the IBF and WBO and approved by global broadcast giant DAZN.

The IBF and WBO intercontinental cruiserweight belts will be on the line.

Karpency – who has faced the likes of Adonis Stevenson (WBC light heavyweight title fight), Andrzej Fonfara (IBO light heavyweight title fight) and Nathan Cleverly (WBO light heavyweight title fight) – is primed and ready to go having defeated Joe Jones just last month.

“Securing such a high-quality opponent at short notice is incredibly difficult so we’re delighted with this result,” David Higgins of Duco Events says.

“It says everything you need to know about Tommy Karpency that he is viewed by both the sanctioning bodies and our broadcast partner as – if anything– a step up from Caparello.

“With that, of course, comes a step up in the challenge for David Nyika. The stakes have just gone up significantly.”

Nyika (9-0, 8KO) insists he is not fazed by the late switch of opponent.

“That’s boxing,” shrugged Nyika. “My job is to take out whoever my promoters put in front of me – and that’s what I’m going to do.

“Obviously I have a huge amount of respect for a guy like Tommy who has been in with the best and still continues to perform at an elite level –but it’s my time now.

“Tommy Karpency is about to learn that the hard way.”

Nyika’s co-promoter Joseph Parker had no doubt his protégé would step up to the challenge.

“David’s experienced enough to know a late change of opponent can happen in boxing and he has the ability and temperament to deal with this type of disruption just fine,” Parker said.

“The good news for boxing fans is that they get to see David test himself against one of the best fighters in the world. It’s a huge challenge– but one he will pass.”

A huge positive for Nyika is that, like Caparello, Karpency is a southpaw, minimising the impact of the late switch.

“Our training always revolves around David and what David will do – but even so we are happy to be facing a southpaw,” Nyika’s trainer Noel Thornberry said.

“Tommy Karpency has been there and done that at an elite level for a long time– but he’s never faced anyone like David Nyika. Good on him for putting his hand up – but he’s in for a huge shock.”

Tale of the tape

Tommy ‘Krytonite’ Karpency

Nationality: USA

Record: 31-8-1 (19 KO)

Age: 38

Stance: southpaw

Height 6′ 0½″ / 184cm

Reach 73″ / 185cm

Has challenged for the IBO, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titles

Challenged for the IBO world Light Heavyweight title vs Andrzej Fonfara

Challenged for the WBO World Light Heavyweight title vs Nathan Cleverly

Challenged for WBC light heavyweight title vs Adonis Stevenson

Manuka Doctor Presents NYIKA VS Karpency

Live from the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland – Saturday 14 September.

New Zealand’s own David Nyika vs Three-time world light heavyweight title challenger Tommy Karpency.

Plus a stacked professional and celebrity undercard.

Watch the pay-per-view live and exclusive on DAZN – the global home of boxing. Download the app or visit DAZN .com

MAIN EVENT

DAVID NYIKA vs. TOMMY KARPENCY, Cruiserweight

UNDERCARD

HEMI AHIO vs. FAIGA OPELU, Heavyweight

UILA MAU’U vs. JOE AGELI, Heavyweight

LIAM MESSAM vs. JORDAN SIMI, Heavyweight

ALEX LEAPAI JUNIOR vs. MANUSIU FE’AO, Heavyweight

JACKSON ENGLAND vs NORT BEAUCHAMP, Super Featherweight

AUSTIN AOKUSO vs SAVENACA NALIVA, Cruiserweight

RICAIA WARREN vs. DYLAN WRIGHT, Super Middleweight

VICTOR BAICE vs BOSTON FUGE, Amateur