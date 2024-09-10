Undefeated Bantamweight Contender Bree Howling Eyes World Title in 2025

Undefeated female bantamweight rising star, Bree “Bam Bam” Howling (8-0, 2 KOs), ranked WBA # 8 from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, continues her quest to become a world champion within the next 12 months. Howling delivered a dominant performance this past Friday, September 6, 2024, on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8 show at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. The Canadian standout secured a clean sweep victory against Beata Dudek (4-4, 4 KOs), winning every round on the judges’ scorecards with an impressive 80-72 across the board. The event aired globally on DAZN.

Reflecting on her latest victory, Howling credited her success to the rigorous training camp that preceded the fight. “I felt incredible in there against Dudek,” stated Howling, who is co-promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Marshall Kauffman’s King Promotions. “All the hard work I put into this camp paid off, and it showed in my performance. I knew I was prepared, and I executed my game plan perfectly.

As she looks toward the future, Howling has her sights set on a world title in 2025 and expressed her gratitude for the team behind her success. “I’m focused on positioning myself for a world title shot next year,” continued Howling. “I’m ready to take on the best in the division and prove that I belong at the top. I’m incredibly thankful to my promoters, trainers, and everyone on my team who has supported me and believed in me. Their guidance and hard work have been crucial in getting me to this point in my career.”

“Bree has the talent, drive, and charisma to become a household name in boxing,’ said Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, as he sees immense potential in Howling. “Her performance against Dudek was another decisive step in the right direction. I believe she has what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport.”

“Bree Howling is on her way to becoming the next big female boxing star from Canada,” Marshall Kauffman of King Promotions stated. “She has the skill, determination, and star quality that will take her far in this sport. I know she belongs with the elite fighters in her division.”

With her eyes set on a world title, Bree Howling is poised to continue her rise in the boxing world, bringing pride to her native Canada and proving she has the potential to be a star in the bantamweight division.