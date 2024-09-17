Thrilling Non Stop Action; Rockin’ Fights 48 Results

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing Rockin’ Fights 48 delivered a thrilling night of boxing at The Paramount NY in Huntington, Long Island this past Saturday (9/14/24).

Headliner & Undefeated WBA Champ, Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan (21-0, 13KO), did not disappoint in his return to The Paramount Saturday night. Younan, from Brooklyn, NY, displayed the type of performance that puts him in contention for a top world ranking. Younan added another victory inside the distance as he stopped the durable Alexis Gaytan, with a flurry of devastating punches. The stoppage occured in the 5th round (2.37 minute mark). Younan solidifies his postion as a top contender with the win and positioned himself for a major fight.

UNDERCARD:

David Malul (1-0, 1KO), had the crowd mesmerized and on their feet the entire fight in a thrilling highly-anticipated Pro Debut. Malul (AKA King David) gave the rowdy Paramount crowd and his strong contingent of fans in attendance a real scare as he was knocked down hard twice in the first miniute of the first round. King David then energized the crowd with a knockdown of his own, dropping Lucien Hannah, the third knockdown in this thrilling first round. A dazed and shocked Hannah sprung up, locked eyes with King David, and both fighters went to war. King David defined what it means to overcome adversity. A brutal head shot sent Hannah into the ropes, flat on the canvas and out for the count. King David got the knockout victory and gave his happy fans the memory of a lifetime in his thrilling professional debut.

FDNY Fire Fighter, Lou Maietta, secured another win by Unanimous Decision (39-37, 39-37, 40-36), against a tough opponent in Beni Beguy. A winner now in his last two bouts, Maietta hopes to remain busy on Star Boxing shows. The bout saw both fighters hit the canvas in another exciting first round.

Joseph ‘ GI Joe’ Elzey (3-0, 1KO), a Bronxite & New York native, kept his perfect record intact, in our featured undefeated vs undefeated matchup. This bout was a hard-fought decision, against the standout Mexican prospect, Erick ‘El Canete’ Perez (2-1, 1KO). Elzey, winner by Unanimous Decision, secured the ‘W’ with the judge’s scorecards reading 39-37, 40-36, 39-37. Both fighters expressed the desire for a rematch on Star Boxing’s November 23rd card.

In what some might consider the ‘who can take the hardest shot of the night’, Yan Carlos Perez (3-0, 2KO), won by Unanimous Decision (59-55, 58-56, 60-55), against the gritty & durable Ronny Reyes. Both these fighters exchanged vicious shots throughout the entire six round bout.

Rodrigo “Lata” Marte’s first round (2:30) knockout of Ezequiel “El Preto” Flores (now 5-4, 3 KO’s) in round one of the opening fight set the tone for a thrilling evening at Rockin’ Fights 48. Marte (now 4-0, 3 KO’s) looked dominant, exciting Star Boxing’s Huntington crowd for the slate of exciting matches that electrified the sold out crowd.

Fans can watch the entire fight card on StarBoxing.TV on demand. Also, the show will be replayed on Swerve Combat TV (FAST Channels) on September 28 at 9pm, and YES Network on dates to be announced by Star Boxing later this week.

Next Event: Nov. 23rd, Rockin’ Fights 49, The Paramount NY in Huntington, New York