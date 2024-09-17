Undefeated Nicaraguan super featherweight prospect Nilo Guerrero, Jr. to take on 10-0 Mandeep Jangra

Nicaraguan super featherweight prospect Nilo Guerrero, Jr. (9-0, 7 KOs) is a throwback fighter willing to risk his perfect pro boxing record against fellow undefeated fighter Madeep “MJ” Jangra (10-0, 7 KOs) this Thursday night (Sept. 19) at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

Jangra vs. Guerrero will headline a card in the 10-round main event of a show promoted by Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ Boxing), who also trains India-native Jangra, and their fight is for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Super Featherweight Championship. All the action will be streamed live at www.globalsportsstreaming.com.

“We have great faith that Nilo will go up there and handle business to show that he is going to be a force,” Guerrero’s promoter (Toro Promotions) Azat Torosyan commented. “We are very high on him.”

The 24-year-old Guerrero has never fought in more than a six-round bout, but he’s genuinely excited to challenge Jangra.

“I’m motivated for this fight,” the NBA #1-contender Guerrero said. “I’m happy to have this opportunity. It’s a great test and can open future doors towards my dream of winning a world title. My opponent is an excellent fighter, but I will do my job and get that victory no matter what. I know this will be a war. We are both fighting to stay undefeated. I know it will be the best fight of the night. In my mind, the objective is to come out on top, either by decision, TKO or KO.”

Guerrero is a physical freak; he stands 6’ 1”, five inches taller than Jangra, with an exceptionally long reach for a super featherweight.

More importantly, though, Guerrero is a proud Nicaraguan who is the latest boxer from his boxing rich country, which has produced 17 world champions including Hall of Famer Alexis Arguello and future Hall of Famer Roman “Chocolito” Gonzalez, as well as Ricardo Mayorga and Rosendo Alvarez.

“I am happy and motivated to be a member of this generation of boxers to represent my country,” Guerrero added. “I’m working on my own and I know all the world I’m doing will result in my hands being raised in victory, God willing.”

Both Guerrero and Jangra were standout amateurs in their home countries. Guerrero was the Nicaraguan Youth National Champion, while Jangra was the 2016 South Asian gold medalist, in addition to receiving the second highest sports honor in India, the Arjuna Award in 2015.

Jangra moved to Florida to train at Jones’ gym in Pensacola, Guerrero now lives in Coachella, California.

“I’ve adapted to living here,” Guerrero noted. “I work hard every day to continue learning. I have different styles because each fight is different. Each fighter is different, so I look for other fighting styles and know how to develop them at the time of each fight and do the right job.”

It doesn’t matter to Guerrero that he’s headlining for the first time in the United States against the promoter’s fighter. “El Mayor” is a fighter’s fighter. Just tell him when and where the fight is, and he’ll bring his best into the ring.

“I’m not concerned with that (fighting the show promoter’s fighter),” Guerrero concluded. “I just don’t see it that way. I do know that I have a point against me and that’s why I’m working so hard. I’m sure it’ll be a fair fight, and it’ll end in my clear favor.

“I’m happy because I’m representing my country and family. “They are the greatest motivation for me to move forward and achieve my goals. I know that a victory will mean more doors will be open for me and more people will know my name. I will be ready for any challenge that approaches in the future. The goal is always the same: to be the undisputed world champion.”