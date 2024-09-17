Weights from Nashville, Tennessee; Ermes Orta vs Juan Carlos Pena

Ermes Orta 139.2 – Juan Carlos Pena 138
(WBG Super Lightweight Title)
Isaac Carbonell 174 – Twon Smith 174.6
Koby Khalil Williams 135 – Weusi Johnson 130.8
Wesley Rivers 140.6 – Dan Abram 136
Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions
Venue: Troubadour Nashville
1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)
TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)
Photos By Janet Wohler / Jimmy Adams Promotions
