Weights from Nashville, Tennessee; Ermes Orta vs Juan Carlos Pena

Ermes Orta 139.2 – Juan Carlos Pena 138

(WBG Super Lightweight Title)

Isaac Carbonell 174 – Twon Smith 174.6

Koby Khalil Williams 135 – Weusi Johnson 130.8

Wesley Rivers 140.6 – Dan Abram 136

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

Venue: Troubadour Nashville

1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)

TV: Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)

Photos By Janet Wohler / Jimmy Adams Promotions

Jimmy Adams Promotions & Country Box “Where Music Meets Boxing” Get your tickets at countrybox247.com

Plus Countrybox247.com. ITUBE247.com and Triller.TV

