Hendri Cedeno Seeks Regional Title by end of 2024

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Hendri “La Bazuca” Cedeno (14-0, 11 KOs) continues to rise through the ranks after a punishing 5th round TKO victory over Enriko Gogokhia (13-2-2, 8 KOs) on September 6, 2024. The bout, part of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8 card, took place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL, and was broadcast globally on DAZN.

Cedeno, who is co-promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions, showcased his power and ring IQ, breaking down Gogokhia over five rounds before securing the stoppage in emphatic fashion. The Dominican native’s relentless pressure and sharp combinations were on full display.

“I felt in control of the fight from the start because I was in incredible shape,” said Cedeno. “My training camp was grueling, but it prepared me for everything Gogokhia brought to the ring. I knew that as long as I kept up the pace, he would eventually break down.”

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, is excited about Cedeno’s continued development. “Hendri is really showing the world that he’s a problem in the super lightweight division. His progress has been incredible, and with every fight, he’s getting better. We’re excited with how he’s growing as a fighter.”

“Cedeno is ready for the next level,” stated Co-promoter Marshall Kauffman. “His performance against Gogokhia proved that he can compete with tougher opposition, and we believe he’ll shine even brighter as we push him toward bigger opportunities in the super lightweight division.”

With this victory, Cedeno feels ready for the next step in his career. “I’m more than ready to step up in competition,” Cedeno confidently stated. “I’ve been working hard to make sure I’m prepared for the best fighters in my division, and I’m looking to fight for a regional title before the year is out. I’m always ready. I’m back training and just waiting for the call. Whoever they put in front of me next, I’ll be prepared.”

Cedeno’s victory puts him on the path toward a regional title shot as he aims to close out 2024 with a statement. Stay tuned for more updates on his next bout.