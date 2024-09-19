Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois; Workout quotes before the heavyweight showdown

Fight week ramped up a gear in London this evening as Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois and all of the Riyadh Season Card Wembley Edition undercard fighters went through their paces at the Public Workout held at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Former two-time unified Heavyweight World Champion Joshua and current IBF Champion Dubois clash in a huge all-British Heavyweight World Title showdown this Saturday at Wembley Stadium, shown live on DAZN.

This is what the fighters had to say:

Anthony Joshua:

“Exactly. Being on the big stage. They’re the boys and girls from my boxing club so we’re in local town and I thought I’d bring them down.”

How much does it mean to you to be able to do that for them?

“Everything. It’s what it’s all about, opening doors for people, like people open doors for me as well.”

What are you making of the set up in here?

“There’s a fight here happening tonight right? Ten out of ten. Three fights happening tonight. It’s ten out of ten. I feel like I’m in the ring ready for my fight as well. It feels good. Canvas feels good. Size is good. I just need to get my wraps on and my gloves and I could fight today.”

Three days out, how are the emotions now?

“There’s no emotion. No emotions. I’m just here. I’m just here.”

What are you expecting from the rest of the fight week?

“More media, more talking. More training most importantly. And walking into the ring in front of 96,000 people ready to show people my gladiatorial spirit.”

Daniel Dubois:

What do you make of the set up today?

“It’s great. It’s good. I’m ready to fight so I’m in a good place at the moment.”

What do you use the open workout for?

“It’s all part of the pre-fight ritual. I’m going through the motions and just building up my energy for Saturday.”

How high is your confidence just three days out from fight night?

“I know I need to go to another level at my very best. I can’t wait for the challenge on Saturday. I’m ready to fight, let’s go!

There’s been talk of you looking a bit heavier than previous fights, would you say that’s correct?

“I’m not sure. Honestly, I’ve just worked hard in the gym. I’ve suffered and worked really hard for weeks and months so I’m just ready to fight now.”

Are you going to stick around to watch AJ’s workout?

“Who knows. You might catch me at ringside.”

A final word to the supporters who have come out today.

“Tune in you guys. It’s going to be a great fight on Saturday.”

Anthony Cacace:

“Listen, Joe was a great champion, and I was a massive underdog heading into that fight. I showed what I was all about. I’ve had these fights, I’ve won the British Title and IBO. Styles make fights and Joe’s style was perfect for me. Josh Warrington’s is even better.”

Has becoming a World Champion changed your mentality?

“I definitely haven’t lost my desire or my hunger. I’m a fighter. I’ve been a fighter from almost nine years of age. I’m fulfilled as in I’ve made a dream come true. I’ve secured a house for my three children and that’s the main thing. I want more. I don’t want to get this title and pass it on. I want to secure legacy for me in Belfast. I’m the only World Champion from West Belfast at the minute, and I think from Ireland. I want to do everyone proud back home.”

You haven’t had it all your own way..

“I’ve had nothing my own way. I’ve had to get into mandatory spots to fight for British Titles, every title I’ve had I’ve had to work and beg for. So now I’m the champion I don’t have to call anybody out. These fights are coming, and I know they’re all top fights. Josh Warrington is a great fighter – two-time World Champion. I don’t believe any of the crap that’s been said about him – he’s over the hill and things like that. His last two performances were good, he just fell short. That’s boxing.”

“I’m a lot bigger than him. I think that style suits me down to a tee.”

Josh Warrington:

“I’ll be honest with you Ade; this is the first time I’ve had a ring walk for a public workout. Normally it’s a shopping centre in Leeds or a market in Leeds, but it’s no different whatsoever once you’re in there. If anything, a lot of the shows I normally when I’m in Leeds, I just want to stay and entertain anyone who’s come by. They might have taken 20 minutes out of lunch to come and watch me, so I want to just stay and do some pads and things like that. But today, everyone isn’t here for me – they’re here for the full show. When I’m in Leeds, everyone is there for me but it’s the full show tonight. In and out – easy.

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see Cacace?

“He’s got a decent beard! I’d like to see what his face looks like without a beard. I saw him 12 weeks ago and he was quite fuller in the face. Now, I can’t really tell too much, I can see he’s dropped weight a bit, but the beard is hiding it quite a bit.”

On moving up in weight..

“It’s a hell of a difference and something that I should have done years ago. It’s all in hindsight isn’t it.

“I’m not just here to take part. I’m not going to go all Conor McGregor now but, it’s not even so much for the belts. It’s for the names and my legacy. Obviously my last fight ended in a loss. No matter how good I was boxing it was still a loss. I don’t want to end it like that, and I still want to go to America. We’ve already had that conversation with Eddie. After that, I don’t know – just entertaining fights. Once I start dipping, I’ll walk away.”

Thoughts on the IBF not sanctioning the fight for the World Title

“I am disappointed. Two-time IBF Featherweight World Champion. Six IBF World Title fights for them. I understand their policies, regulations and all this stuff, but some of these organisations get involved with YouTubers. Come on. They’ve earned a lot of money out of me with sanctioning fees over the years on different shows. For whatever reasons, they just wouldn’t change the goalposts here after already giving the green light. That’s what I can’t work out.”

Josh Kelly:

How great is it to being weighing 160 pounds for this fight?

“Ah bro. When I was 147, I was taking 14 or 15 pounds off on the morning of the weigh-in. If people look at my results down there, a lot of it has been… I’ve worked a little bit; I haven’t worked a little bit… I had to preserve my energy because when you’re taking that much weight off, you’re not there on the night. You can’t do that and then fight 12 rounds. 154/160 – it’s suited us down to a tee. I’ve never lost any speed, I’ve got more power, my gas tank is full. I can go 12 rounds moving, 12 rounds fighting. I think he’s in for a hard night.

“With my style I only really need to be in a position to punch maybe four or five times a round. Light them up and I can do what I want. Or if they’re pressing me into that position where I have to work, I’m clever enough to be able to work inside, nick a shot or two. I’m stronger than people think when I’m inside. People don’t think I’m that strong but I’m able to… I’ve been sparring with Joshua Buatsi. I can’t be sparring with Joshua Buatsi if I’m not strong.

“I rate Ishmael. I rate him. He switches. I rate him but I know what I’m going to do. I feel as though I’ve been mentally ready for this for months now. He’s come in at the last minute and of course he’s going to feel full of confidence. Of course anyone would want to jump at a fight on this card at the last minute. He’s got his team around him saying we can win this; we can do this. He’s never been on these big stages yet. I know he’s going to perform. I know he’s going to come out and do his thing but when you’ve got someone like me to prepare for for six days, I’m an absolute nightmare.”

Ishmael Davies:

“Listen this is my profession, I’m always in shape all year round. Sometimes I have a little break, four days off, but I’m always in the gym.

“It just went simple and fast. I was watching the Canelo fight, so I stayed up a bit late. I went to bed; my phone was buzzing off. Sunny rang me and he was like, ‘Yo, you’ve got the Josh Kelly fight, do you want to fight?’, and I just said yeah. Straight away, I was just like, ‘come on then’. I said, ‘when?’, six days – let’s do this man. I love a challenge. If you want to prove yourself in something, what better chance do I have than this? I’m not here to make up the numbers. Do you know what it is yeah? I believe I’m going to the top of the sport, and this is a chance for me to showcase my skills on a higher level against a better opponent that’s going to make me better. Me and him both beat Troy (Williamson). I believe I battered Troy more but let’s see what happens on Saturday.

“No issue with the weight. Obviously when you’re not trying to make championship weight, you’re always coming in a little bit heavier. I am a Super-Welterweight, but on Saturday night I’m a Middleweight. In terms of sparring where I’ve learnt most of my experience – because obviously I had no amateurs – I’ve been in there with everyone. Everyone! And do you know what it is? Nobody has got a bad word to say about me. I’d be surprised if I gave anyone a bad word to say against me on Saturday.”

Joshua vs. Dubois tops a blockbuster night of action in Wembley, Birmingham’s Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his EBU European Middleweight Title against Ilford’s Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs), Belfast’s IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) meets Leeds’ former two-time Featherweight World Champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) in an electric 130 pounds match-up, Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on late replacement Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) at Middleweight, Croydon’s Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) and Scotland’s Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) clash for the interim WBO Light-Heavyweight World Title and Portsmouth Lightweight Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Yorkshire’s Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs).