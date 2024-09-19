Cameron Vuong preserved his unbeaten record as he moved to 6-0 with an impressive shutout points win

Blyth Lightweight Cameron Vuong preserved his unbeaten record as he moved to 6-0 (3 KOs) with an impressive shutout points win over Nottinghamshire’s Joe Underwood Hughes at the top of a special three-fight Riyadh Season Card following the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Public Workout at the OVO Arena Wembley this evening, shown live on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

The 22-year-old Jamie Moore-trained prospect displayed skill, power and accuracy as he showed why many consider him to be one of the brightest emerging talents in British boxing, and he would have secured his fourth stoppage victory only for the bell to save his game opponent at the end of the eighth round.

“It was a massive opportunity,” Vuong told Ali Drew afterwards. “Firstly I want to say a massive thank you to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for the opportunity, Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith, Sam Jones and my team. It’s a great opportunity and I’m happy to be here on this big stage and I feel it’s where I belong.

“It’s massive. Getting used to these bright lights. I feel I’m a different fighter to the one I was three months against Jeff Ofori. I feel like that fight has brought me on leaps and bounds. I’ll continue to get better.

“I would have loved to get him out of there on my Riyadh Season debut. It wasn’t to be. Another eight rounds in the bank and the learning continues.”

When asked if a fight with bitter rival Jordan Flynn was next, Vuong quickly dismissed the Oxford man and instead set his sights on a step up fight against former European, British and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion Gavin Gwynne.

“Listen it’s never going to happen, the man is a pussy. He was offered the fight for November 30th, he turned the fight down. He doesn’t want to know. That man, he’s only relevant because of me. He’s nothing without me. He’ll never fight on Matchroom again if it’s not me next.

“Whoever, wherever. I’d love to box in Saudi. Someone like Gavin Gwynne. I feel like I’m due a step up. I don’t want to be a prospect anymore I want to be a contender. That wasn’t my best performance tonight and I’ll show it in the future god willing.”

Earlier in the night, Aadam Hamed – son of British boxing legend Naseem – outpointed Colombia’s Santiago Garces over four rounds at Welterweight to earn his third win in the professional ranks since turning over in August 2023 and Bermondsey’s Chris Kongo decisioned Huddersfield’s Jacob Quinn in a six-round Welterweight clash.