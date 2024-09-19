IBF release statement on the Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington bout

Due to some confusion the IBF wishes to clarify the status of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title with respect to the upcoming Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington bout.

Anthony Cacace won the IBF Jr. Lightweight title in an optional defense of Joe Cordina’s IBF title on May 18, 2024. IBF Rule 5.B.2.(a) states:

“Should the Champion lose his title in an optional defense against an opponent other than the leading available contender, the new Champion shall be required to make his mandatory title defense against the leading available contender, as designated by the Championships Chairman, within a period of six (6) months after the acquisition.”

Anthony Cacace is due to make a Mandatory defense of his title no later than Monday, November 18, 2024, pursuant to this rule. Anthony Cacace was due to be notified of his mandatory defense against #1 ranked Jr. Lightweight and mandatory contender Eduardo Nunez, approximately on September 19, 2024, pursuant to Rule 5.D.1 that states in part:

“The Championships Chairman will notify the Champion and the mandatory challenger approximately sixty (60) days prior to the mandatory due date and the boxers must observe that obligation.”

The IBF is aware that Anthony Cacace is contracted to make a defense of his IBO Jr. Lightweight title against Josh Warrington on September 21, 2024, in London, England. The IBF, with the consent of Eduardo Nunez, has agreed to participate in an optional bout against Josh Warrington, not a defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title, under the following conditions:

1. Should Anthony Cacace lose his bout against Josh Warrington on September 21, 2024, the IBF tile shall become vacant effective immediately.

2. Should Josh Warrington win on September 21, 2024, the title shall become vacant effective immediately.

3. Should Anthony Cacace win on September 21, 2024, he must make a mandatory defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title against #1 ranked mandatory contender Eduardo Nunez within 180 days or by March 20, 2025.

4. The IBF will not consider any further requests to delay the mandatory defense of the IBF Jr. Lightweight title including a Unification defense.

5. Anthony Cacace and Josh Warrington must agree in writing to the conditions requiring IBF sanction of this bout.