Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis argument heats up before they battle in the ring

Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis argument heats up before they battle in...

Josh Kelly said: “I believe he is going to bring exactly what Liam Smith was going to bring, but the big difference is that Liam is world class.

“If you put our styles and boxing ability, side by side, I believe you will see that Ishmael has been tossed in at the deep end.

“When it comes to crunch time, the big crowd, it’s going to come on top of him, real quick.

“He hasn’t got the power for me to respect him and for him to want to stand and trade. He fought Troy Williamson and didn’t have him hurt once.

“[Ishamel] you need to wind it up and chill out. Relax, relax, I know it’s your first time, but relax.”

Reflecting on the exchanges, Kelly said with a smile: “It’s a bit spicy.”

Ishmael Davis said: “I heard Josh’s interviews this week – he’s overlooking me.

“Your best win is Troy Williamson, who I just beat as well, and every time you have stepped up, you have been beat.

“I am the most progressive British boxer and you are overlooking me. On Saturday, you are going to be in hell.

“You are a pretty boy, you are not cut like me.”