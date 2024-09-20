Manuel Flores will return to headline Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN

The Coachella Valley’s hometown hero Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) will return to headline Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN in a 10-round bantamweight match up against Victor Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs). With three consecutive knockout performances, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to dazzle the crowd with another top performance. The 10-round main event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I’m excited to headline in my hometown again,” said Manuel Flores. “To show and redeem myself from the last time I was able to headline at home. My opponent is a durable guy, I know he is going to be in front of me all night and we will be prepared for all that. The fans will get a new and improved fighter. It’s going to be all fireworks as always!”

“First and foremost I would like to thank God, Golden Boy, Paco Damián and my team for this great opportunity. We are working hard and will be preparing for war. Manuel Flores is a very good fighter, however, I am up for the challenge,” said Victor Olivo. “I know the importance of this fight, a win over Flores will open up many great opportunities for me. For all the boxing fans that will be watching on DAZN, we will give you a Mexican war.”

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night: Flores vs. Olivo are on sale today at 12:00 p.m. PT, and can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoy.com.