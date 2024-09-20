Nelson Oliva: I can outbox Alfonso Olvera and impose my will

CBN Promotions’ undefeated super welterweight “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (11-0, 8 KOs), from Los Angeles, CA, is scheduled to fight in a 8-round the main event attraction against Alfonso Olvera (13-8-3, 5 KOs), from Tucson, AZ. The fight will take place this Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. The event is part of CBN Promotions’ upcoming card, which will be televised, showcasing the next generation of boxing talent.

After a solid training camp, here is what Oliva had to say about his upcoming matchup with Olvera, fighting at home, and what a win will do for his career.

On his recent training camp:

“This training camp has been intense. My team and I have been working hard on everything from conditioning to sharpening my skills in the ring. We’ve focused on getting stronger and faster, making sure I’m ready to go the full 8 rounds if needed. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my career.”

On his matchup with Alfonso Olvera:

“Olvera is a tough, experienced fighter. He’s been in the ring with a lot of solid opponents, so I know he’ll be durable and come to fight. But I’ve been preparing for every style, and I’m confident I can outbox him and impose my will. I’ll be ready for whatever he brings.”

On fighting in the main event in his hometown of Southern California:

“It’s always a blessing to fight in the main event here in Southern California. I grew up in L.A., so having all my friends, family, and supporters in the crowd is going to give me that extra motivation. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for them.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A win here will definitely take my career to the next level. I’ve been working hard to get to this point, and beating Olvera in the main event will show everyone that I’m ready for bigger fights. This victory will put me on the map and open the door to big fights in the future.”

The entire event will be broadcast live to 160 million homes across multiple networks, including Fubo Sports, Fox Deportes, Stadium, Gray TV, and will be tape delayed on Estrella TV, ensuring that fight fans everywhere can witness the excitement.

