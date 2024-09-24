James Bernadin Wins Majority Decision over Matt Conway In Fight of the Year Classic

James Bernadin Wins Majority Decision over Matt Conway In Fight of the...

In what is surely one of the best fights of 2024, James Bernadin won a eight-round split decision over Matt Conway in a war in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Wind Creek Event Center.

The fight headlined a seven bout card promoted by King’s Promotions.

The fight was fought in the pocket from the opening bell. Bernadin was able to establish himself with the harder punches, but Conway not only took them, but it seemed to only spur him on and light a fire underneath him.

The right eye of Conway started to swell as early as round two., and eventually closed later in the fight.

That did not deter the Pittsburgh native as he continued to fight back and have success with his flurry punches. The two battled down the stretch which was much to the delight o all who were in attendance

To no surprise, the eighth and final round saw the two toe-to-toe for the whole three minute period had deservedly had the fans on their feet for several minutes following the final bell.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA won by scores of 78-74, 77-75 and 76-76 and his record is now 13-2-1. Conway of Pittsburgh is 22-5.

Good looking middleweight Euri Cedeno stopped Aro Schwartz at 43 seconds of round two of their eight round bout.

Cedeno of the Dominican Republic is 10-0-1 with nine knockouts. Schwartz of Germany is 23-9-1.

Joseph Adorno stopped Luis May at the end of round two of their eight-round super lightweight bout.

Adorno of Allentown, PA is 20-4-2 with 17 knockouts. May of Mexico is 22-19-1.

Julian Gonzalez remained undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Barajas in a junior lightweight bout.

Gonzalez of Reading, PA won by scores of 78-74 twice and 77-75. Barajas of Toms River, NJ is 7-10-1.

Adam Atiyeh won a four-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Wiles in a heavyweight bout.

Atiyeh of Bethlehem, PA won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-0. Wiles of Philadelphia is 0-.

Brittany Sims stopped former world champion Nancy Franco in round one of their eight-round bantamweight bout.

Sims of Salem, Oregon is 7-3 with four knockouts. Franco of Mexico is 19-21-2.

Devon Young remained perfect with a first round stoppage over Kaleb Slaughter in a heavyweight bout.

Young of Aiken, SC is 5-0 with four knockouts. Slaughter of Cincinnati is 4-10-1.,