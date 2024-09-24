Josh Kelly reveals who he wants next!

Josh Kelly has made it crystal clear which fighters he wants next after a dominant win at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Kelly saw off late replacement Ishmael Davis at Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition with a majority decision victory after 12 rounds and immediately re-focused his sights on Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior.

The Sunderland fighter’s control over the fight with Davis – who stepped in for the ill Liam Smith – was not reflected in the scorecards with Kelly describing them as “a bit crazy”.

But ‘Pretty Boy’ was a clear winner and says that once the cuts to his nose heal, he wants 2025 to bring big nights against big-name domestic rivals.

Josh Kelly said: “The Liam Smith one is a bit mad at the moment, I’ve been getting ready for that fight all year and it keeps getting pulled.

“Conor Benn or a Eubank, get me one of them, 100%. It might have to be next year, let me heal up.

“They want to box on cards like this, I’ve boxed on this card, let’s make the fight. I believe I will beat both of them.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman said: “Of course Liam Smith is still a big fight, so is Conor Benn, Chris Eubank and, potentially, Kell Brook.

“The Conor Benn fight goes back six or seven years. Kell Brook was talked about a lot before this fight and we had made the Smith fight, before he was forced out.”