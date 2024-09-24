Josh Kelly reveals who he wants next!

Josh Kelly has made it crystal clear which fighters he wants next after a dominant win at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.
Kelly saw off late replacement Ishmael Davis at Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition with a majority decision victory after 12 rounds and immediately re-focused his sights on Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior.
The Sunderland fighter’s control over the fight with Davis – who stepped in for the ill Liam Smith – was not reflected in the scorecards with Kelly describing them as “a bit crazy”.
But ‘Pretty Boy’ was a clear winner and says that once the cuts to his nose heal, he wants 2025 to bring big nights against big-name domestic rivals.
Josh Kelly said: “The Liam Smith one is a bit mad at the moment, I’ve been getting ready for that fight all year and it keeps getting pulled.
“Conor Benn or a Eubank, get me one of them, 100%. It might have to be next year, let me heal up.
“They want to box on cards like this, I’ve boxed on this card, let’s make the fight. I believe I will beat both of them.”
Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman said: “Of course Liam Smith is still a big fight, so is Conor Benn, Chris Eubank and, potentially, Kell Brook.
“The Conor Benn fight goes back six or seven years. Kell Brook was talked about a lot before this fight and we had made the Smith fight, before he was forced out.”
Josh Kelly is a great fighter, he deserves the big fights he wants next. I hope he can heal his nose cuts soon and get those fights against Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior. Liam Smith is also a good option.
Josh Kelly needs to stop complaining about the scorecards, he won anyway. He should just focus on healing up and preparing for his next fight against Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Junior.
Why does Josh Kelly keep talking about Liam Smith when he won against Ishmael Davis? He should just move on to bigger fights like Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Junior.