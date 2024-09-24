Kevin Nagle & Jake Paradise throwdown for Vacant WBC USA Silver Heavyweight title

Massachusetts heavyweights Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (9-0, 7 KOs) and Jake Paradise (8-3, 8 KOs) have taken completely different routes in life to get where they are as opponents on November 1st on the “Worcester Championship Boxing” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at DCU Event Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Nagle and Paradise are matched in an eight-round bout for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) USA Silver Heavyweight Championship. Neither fighter has fought more than six rounds as prize fighters.

The GCP event will be headlined by a the 10-round main event, as Josniel “TG” Castro (13-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Boca Raton (FL), defends his newly captured World WBC U.S. super welterweight title versus undefeated challenger and reigning Junior North American Boxing Federation champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (14-0, 8 KOs), of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

“Both guys have an incredible personal backstory filled with struggles and adversity,” GCP promoter Chris Traietti commented. “I applaud both guys for the success in their personal struggles, I sincerely mean that, but November 1st is a match for a regional WBC title. None of the other stuff matters once that bell rings and we will find out which guy is moving on and which guy gets exposed. I have had a lot of harsh criticism about Jake Paradise’s ring boxing journey. He has an opportunity to shove all my words back in my face. I will say, regardless of the outcome, I will have a different level of respect for him getting on the ring with Kevin.”

Nagle, who fights out of Scituate (MA) fought as an amateur, but he didn’t turn pro until many years later, after he and his wife separated, which led “Big Gulp” back into the gym. A psychiatric nurse at the VA in Brockton (MA), Army veteran Nagle was deployed twice in Kosovo and he also volunteered for duty in Iraq. He is trained by Steve Vukosa, who was 14-1-1 as a heavyweight.

“I never thought I would fight for a major organization’s title like the WBC,” Nagle said. “I’m proud to have this opportunity and I hope it goes well so my kids can look back at the achievement. My opponent is naturally smaller (30-pounds difference) and faster, so I think he will try to keep the tempo fast. I’m prepared to fight the eight-round distance if necessary. I’ve been training for this one day at a time.”

Paradise, 30, will be fighting at home in Worcester, where Bruce Alston trains him. Paradise is a fighter who has overcome numerous obstacles, including drug addiction, homelessness, suicidal depression anxiety.

“It feels incredible to be fighting for this title because it is what I’ve dreamed of,” Paradise commented. “My opponent brings size and strength into the ring. He is a big, strong guy and I’m taking this fight extremely seriously. I have nothing but respect for Kevin. He served his country – I thank him for that – and it is an honor to be in there with him. It’s going to be a war! My career has been up and down but that’s how my life has been and what built me into the man and fighter I am today. I might fall down but when I get up, hell’s coming with me. Everything the streets have thrown at me, I know I’ve been through more to get there, and I will stand across from a man who bleeds like me. I’ve gone through the darkness, but I’ve always had the faith that I could make it out. I want to stand tall and represent the underdogs in the world who have messed up, been counted out, and talked down to their whole life. Kids who don’t see a way out need to keep fighting like I have.”

Nothing can be determined from their common opponents – Tadeau Costa and Aquilla Prote – because Nagle knocked out Costa twice, Paradise did likewise in their only fight, and both stopped Prote.

However, both have overcome odds and despite the final outcome, they’re both winners.

Additional bouts, including several matches showcasing other Worcester-based boxers, will soon be announced. Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 pm ET, first bout at 7 pm ET.