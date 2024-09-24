Muhsin Cason Takes on Alvin Varmall Jr. on Saturday, November 2nd at the Scottish Rite Auditorium

On Saturday night November 2nd, Teflon Promotions will stage a big night of boxing at The Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, New Jersey.
In the six-round main event, undefeated cruiserweight Muhsin Cason takes on Alvin Varmall Jr.
Cason of Philadelphia via Las Vegas, has a record of 12-0 with nine knockouts. The 30 year-old Cason is a six-year veteran and has wins over Nathaniel Copeland (1-0), Montez Brown (8-1) and his last bout when he stopped Lamont Capers in two rounds on April 27th Philadelphia.
Varmall of Catskill, New York is 17-1 with 14 knockouts. The 32 year-old is a 11 year-professional and has wins over Antonio Mignella (3-0) and Jesse Vice (1-0),. In his last outing, Varmall stopped Billy Cunningham in four-rounds on August 19, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.
The co-feature will be a six-round super welterweight bout between James Martin (10-4) of Philadelphia. and Delen Parsley (13-2, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.
In Four-Round Bouts:
Tariq Green (5-2-2, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Keithland King (5-2, 5 KOs) of Washington, New Jersey in a middleweight bout.
In a battle of undefeated super welterweights, Aason Anderson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Dundalk, Maryland squares off with Martin Sollano (5-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas .
Ashwin Trail (0-1) of Pennsylvania fights debuting Julio Dos Santos of AMarillo, Texas in a heavyweight bout.
Undefeated fighters in featherweight Jaclyne McTamney (2-0, 1 KO) of Southampton, PA and heavyweight Paul Koon (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will see action against opponents to be named.
Tickets for this outstanding evening are priced between $75 and $200 and can be purchased at the following link.
