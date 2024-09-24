Muhsin Cason Takes on Alvin Varmall Jr. on Saturday, November 2nd at the Scottish Rite Auditorium

Muhsin Cason Takes on Alvin Varmall Jr. on Saturday, November 2nd at...

On Saturday night November 2nd, Teflon Promotions will stage a big night of boxing at The Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, New Jersey.

In the six-round main event, undefeated cruiserweight Muhsin Cason takes on Alvin Varmall Jr.

Cason of Philadelphia via Las Vegas, has a record of 12-0 with nine knockouts. The 30 year-old Cason is a six-year veteran and has wins over Nathaniel Copeland (1-0), Montez Brown (8-1) and his last bout when he stopped Lamont Capers in two rounds on April 27th Philadelphia.

Varmall of Catskill, New York is 17-1 with 14 knockouts. The 32 year-old is a 11 year-professional and has wins over Antonio Mignella (3-0) and Jesse Vice (1-0),. In his last outing, Varmall stopped Billy Cunningham in four-rounds on August 19, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The co-feature will be a six-round super welterweight bout between James Martin (10-4) of Philadelphia. and Delen Parsley (13-2, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Tariq Green (5-2-2, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Keithland King (5-2, 5 KOs) of Washington, New Jersey in a middleweight bout.

In a battle of undefeated super welterweights, Aason Anderson (6-0, 4 KOs) of Dundalk, Maryland squares off with Martin Sollano (5-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas .

Ashwin Trail (0-1) of Pennsylvania fights debuting Julio Dos Santos of AMarillo, Texas in a heavyweight bout.

Undefeated fighters in featherweight Jaclyne McTamney (2-0, 1 KO) of Southampton, PA and heavyweight Paul Koon (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will see action against opponents to be named.

Tickets for this outstanding evening are priced between $75 and $200 and can be purchased at the following link.