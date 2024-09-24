Nelson Oliva Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision Victory Against Alfonso Olvera

This past Saturday, September 21, 2024, on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card, Nelson Oliva (12-0, 4 KOs), from Los Angeles, CA, defeated Alfonso Olvera (13-9-3, 5 KOs), from Tucson, Arizona, by unanimous decision in the 8-round super welterweight main event. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California and was shown live on FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports, Stadium TV, Gray Television and be available on tape delay on Estrella TV.

Nelson Oliva came out strong early on, while Olvera gained momentum during the middle rounds. The fight was close going into the final rounds, however, Oliva regained control in the later rounds, landing the more significant power shots to close out the fight. The judges scored the bout 78-74 twice and 79-75 in favor of Oliva, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

“I got the win against a very experienced and tricky veteran,” said Oliva. “I know I still have a lot to learn, and this fight taught me a lot. It was a blessing to headline the main event, and I’ll be ready when my name gets called again. I’m hoping to fight one more time before the year ends.”

In the 6-round super bantamweight co-main event, Hector Lopez (6-0, 4 KOs), from Compton, California defeated Noah Contreras (9-1, 4 KOs), from Fort Mohave, Arizona by majority decision. Lopez edged Contreras in most of the rounds by landing more punches and cleaner shots. Scorecards read 58-56, 60-54 and 57-57.

“I was confident from the start that I would come out on top in this fight,” said Lopez. “I believe I won every round and definitely hurt him a few times. It was a tough challenge, but I did what was needed to secure the victory. With a few more wins under my belt, I’m confident I’ll be ready to compete at the next level.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Lightweight Eric Mondragon (11-1-1, 4 KOs), from Maywood, CA, defeated Jose Valenzuela Alvarado (3-16-1, 2 KOs), from Puebla, Mexico by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 58-56 and 59-55 twice.

Light Flyweight Terry Washington (1-0, 1 KO), from San Bernardino, California, defeated Ezequiel Robles (1-2), from Nayarit, Mexico by first round knockout in a scheduled 4-round bout. Washington landed a devastating three punch combo that ended with an uppercut. After Robles couldn’t continue, the bout was stopped at the 1:55 mark of the opening round.

Middleweight Blazen Rocili (7-0, 6 KOs), from Las Vegas, NV, defeated Selim Martinez Gonzalez (6-8, 2 KOs), from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, by KO in a scheduled 6-round bout. Gonzalez didn’t make it out of his corner after round two.

Kenario Davidson (1-0), from Montgomery, Alabama, defeated Gurjant Singh (2-1, 1 KO), Delhi, India, in a 4-round super bantamweight bout. Davidson making his professional debut, dropped Singh in round three and won by unanimous decision. Scorecards read 38-37 twice and 39-36.

This event is sponsored by HUSTLER Casino – LA’s only luxury Casino. Tequila Mandala – 100% Agave Azul, Shoe Palace – Community comes first, Northgate Market – Authenticity Delivered, Car Shield – USA’s #1 Auto Protection Company, and Mezcal La Reliquia.