Yoenis Téllez next fight announced as he takes on Johan González

Two showdowns featuring rising contenders looking to make big statements against power-punching veterans have been added to the PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video event taking place Saturday, October 19 headlined by Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu facing unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The co-main event will feature undefeated Cuban prospect Yoenis Téllez battling knockout artist Johan González in a 10-round super welterweight tilt, while undefeated middleweight contender Mateo Tapia steps in to face the hard-hitting Endry Saavedra in the 10-round opening bout at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video will kick off October 19 with two bouts featuring undefeated fighters in tough matchups, all leading up to the explosive showdown between Tim Tszyu and Bakhram Murtazaliev,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Yoenis Téllez can add his name to the star-studded lineup of top contenders at 154-pounds against the heavy-handed Johan González, while Mateo Tapia sits ready to make noise at middleweight if he can get by the streaking Endry Saavedra in the opening bout. Make sure to tune into Prime Video or come out to the Caribe Royale in Orlando for what lines up to be a night of top to bottom action.”

**YOENIS TÉLLEZ VS. JOHAN GONZALEZ**

The latest young standout from boxing-rich Cuba, Yoenis Téllez will return to fight at the friendly confines of the Caribe Royale for the fifth time in his young career, as he looks to impress against the hard-hitting Johan González in a 10-round super welterweight showdown.

Trained by the legendary Ronnie Shields in Stafford, Texas, the 24-year-old Téllez (8-0, 6 KOs) stepped in on short notice in July of last year to dominate veteran contender Sergio Garcia and earn a third-round TKO on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford undercard. Originally from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Téllez has continued to rise in two subsequent bouts, both of which took place at Caribe Royale in Orlando. In December 2023 he closed the show in style with a 10th-round TKO of Livan Navarro, and most recently he earned a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Joseph Jackson in April of this year.

“Fighting an experienced fighter like Johan González is a great opportunity to show the world what I’m made of,” said Téllez. “He’s fought at the elite level and I’m expecting a tough fight. I’m going to leave everything in the ring. On October 19 I’m going to be at my best to put on a great performance and give all the fans tuning in a great night of boxing. The Caribe Royale will be on fire.”

A native of Valencia, Venezuela who now trains in Las Vegas, González (34-3, 33 KOs) bounced back from a May defeat against top super welterweight contender Jesus Ramos by stopping Ivan Herrera in two rounds in August. González made his stateside debut in 2023 as he earned a pair of victories in the U.S., first stopping Ricardo Villalba in August before defeating Guido Schramm in November. The 33-year-old won those fights to bounce back from a close 2022 decision defeat to former world title challenger Magomed Kurbanov. A pro since 2017, González won his first 22 bouts before dropping a split decision in 2018.

“This fight is everything for me, it’s a must-win,” said González. “I’m working hard every day to make sure I leave with my hand raised. My only focus right now is doing everything possible to keep pushing my career forward. I have one mission, victory on October 19.”

**MATEO TAPIA VS. ENDRY SAAVEDRA**

A longtime friend and sparring partner of Tim Tszyu, Mateo Tapia will compete stateside in the U.S. for the second time as he takes on Endry Saavedra, who’s last seven victories have come by knockout. Tapia and Saavedra will duel in a 10-round middleweight clash that opens the live streaming presentation on October 19.

The 26-year-old Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) was born in Tijuana, Mexico and has spent much of his career fighting out of Australia, where he put in over 500 rounds of sparring against Tszyu. Now training out of St. Petersburg, Florida, Tapia hopes to push himself closer to a world title with a victory over Saavedra. Tapia made his U.S. debut in October 2023 with a stoppage victory over Eric Robles, and followed that up with a 10-round unanimous decision over Keiber Gonzalez in Australia in April.

“This fight is a huge opportunity for me and I’m here to take it with both hands,” said Tapia. “I’m thrilled to be fighting on Tim Tszyu’s card and I’m thankful to my team for making this happen. It’s been a long camp and I’ll definitely be ready when that bell rings on October 19. I’m looking forward to displaying my skills and proudly representing both Australia and Mexico on the world stage. Bring it on.”

Originally from Venezuela and now fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico, Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) enters this fight having knocked out three straight opponents since the only defeat of his career, an October 2022 decision against Etoundi Michel William. The 33-year-old turned pro in 2018 and won his first 13 bouts after an extensive amateur career that saw him fight around the world against a bevy of future pro contenders. Saavedra most recently traveled to Australia in March and stopped Isaac Hardman on his home turf in round eight of a fight he trailed on two of three scorecards.

“I can’t wait to take advantage of what’s in front of me on October 19,” said Saavedra. “I plan on showing the world why I belong at the top of the middleweight division. I’m facing a tough Australian fighter who represents Mexico, so I’m expecting a war, just like I bring to every fight. You won’t want to miss this one.”