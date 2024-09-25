Kali Reis will add boxing promoter to her already impressive resume as...

On Saturday night, September 28th, Emmy Award Nominated Actress and former world boxing champion, Kali Reis will add boxing promoter to her already impressive resume as she heads up KOhen Promotions inaugural fight card at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In the main event, undefeated super flyweight, LeAnna “Bumblebee” Cruz will look to add the vacant WBA Continental Super Flyweight title when she takes on Mailys Gangloff in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Cruz of Philadelphia is 8-0 and already has captured the NABF Super Flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Tanai Walters.

Gangloff of France is 10-4 with five knockouts. The 28-year-old won the European Bantamweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Delphine Mancini (5-0). Gangloff has won two in a row, which includes her latest outing when stopped Megan Ouvrad in three rounds on April 13th in France.

A massive 12-fight card will be on display.

In Eight-Round Bouts:

Haven Brady (13-0, 5 KOs) of Albany, GA fights Nicolas Polanco (22-6-1-, 13 KOs) of Santo Domingo, DR in a super featherweight bout.

Tahmir Smalls (11-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight bout.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Jeremy Cuevas (15-2, 11 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Jose Marruffo (14-14-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix in a super lightweight contest.

Daiyann Butt (18-2, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Travis Castellon (17-5-1, 12 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale in a super lightweight bout.

Johanna Wonyou (10-0, 2 KOs of London, England squares off with Josefina Vega (9-9, 4 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador in a super bantamweight bout.

Matthew Gonzalez (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ridgewood, NY takes on Patrick Okine (21-8-2, 8 KOs) of Portland, Oregon in a super lightweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Brendan O’Callaghan (5-3-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Rahiem Cooke (2-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight contest.

Francisco Rodriguez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Pleasantville, NJ tangles with Travion Butts (4-3, 3 KOs) of Dry Branch, GA in a lightweight.

Bantamweight Shera Mae Patricio (1-0, 1 KO) of Wainae, HA, super bantamweight Dennis Thompson (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia and pro debuting lightweight Jobed Collazo of Lutz, Florida will take on opponents to be named.