Ruqsana Begum and Holly McMath Clash for WBA Oceania Crown at London’s York Hall

Ruqsana Begum and Holly McMath Clash for WBA Oceania Crown at London’s...

Bethnal Green’s Ruqsana Begum is set to go toe to toe with Joondalup, Western Australia based Holly McMath for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Light Flyweight Championship at the York Hall in London on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Begum, a former Muay Thai World Champion and the current WBU Intercontinental Champion, makes her long awaited return to York Hall, having competed mainly overseas since her last outing at the legendary venue in November 2021.

Back in March 2023 Begum travelled to her ancestral homeland of Bangladesh where she faced and beat on points local rising star Tanjila for the vacant WBU intercontinental title.

McMath is also a former Muay Thai fighter and has also had championship success as a professional boxer, having secured the ANBF Australian National Championship over Sarah Watt back in August 2023.

Ruqsana Begum versus Holly McMath for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Light Flyweight Championship takes place on the Bill Judd (Embrace Promotions) promoted ‘HOMECOMING’ event at York Hall, Old Ford Road, Bethnal Green, London E2 9PJ on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Ticketing and broadcast details as well as full undercard to be announced shortly