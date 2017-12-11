Tickets for Usyk-Briedis semi-final are on sale now!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tickets for the Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) and WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) are on sale now via bilesuserviss.lv with prices starting at €50.

This biggest Cruiserweight unification fight for several years, takes place at the Arena Riga in Latvia on 27 January 2018.

Ukrainian Usyk has promised a night to remember for boxing fans at the arena and around the world: “Fans at the arena and in front of their TV’s can look forward to a beautiful and interesting battle between two world champions.”

Said Briedis: “I can’t wait to hear the noise of the devoted Latvian fans again. I will prepare myself over the next weeks to give them a show against Usyk.”

Tickets for Usyk vs Briedis start at €50 and are on sale now via bilesuserviss.lv

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

TBC Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES:

Organised by Comosa AG, the World Boxing Super Series will kick off in September 2017, featuring the Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight elite boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarter-finals (fall 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018). This makes for seven top fights per weight class, and a total of 14 fights in Season One to be staged in premier venues around the globe. The winners of the World Boxing Super Series will rightfully receive The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Please visit our website WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com for more information or follow @WBSuperSeries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

