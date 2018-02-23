The article that your about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

WBC Diamond Champion Callum Smith (76,0 kg) (23-0, 17 KOs ) and Nieky Holzken (76,0 kg) (13-0, 10 KOs) are ready for Saturday’s Ali Trophy Super Middleweight Semi-Final at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung.

“I believe I am good enough to win this tournament,“ said Callum Smith after the weigh-in.

After months of preparations, the British fighter was forced to switch focus to a new challenge following the withdrawal of veteran German fighter Juergen Braehmer with illness. However, the late change of opponent has not caused any concerns for the tournament 2nd seed.

“Nieky is just another person standing in the way, and I am looking forward to putting on a good performance and get a good and convincing win.”

“My boxing ability, my skills, and my boxing brain will be far too much for Nieky. People can look forward to watching a good show.”

Substitute fighter Nieky Holzken, the undefeated Dutch super middleweight, and a former world kickboxing champion joined the quest for the Ali Trophy this week. Over the course of the last days, the crossover star’s confidence has grown bigger and bigger.

“I started very young with boxing,” Holzken told just before the weigh-in.

“I liked the movies, and I wanted to be that guy in the movies. Sometimes dreams come true. This is like a ‘Cinderella Rocky thing’ – nobody knows me and I am stepping up against a big champion. My dream is to become a world champion in boxing and kickboxing. I am 13-0 and after tomorrow I am 14-0 and after the final, I am 15-0, that’s my goal!”

