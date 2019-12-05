Undefeated Super Middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson Ready for fight with Genc Pllana at his 2nd Home at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday Night

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fridayu Undefeated Super Middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson returns to the site of his biggest victories, The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia when he takes on Genc Pllana in the eight-round co-feature of King’s Promotions card.

Henderson of Dallas, who trains in Fayetville, Arkansas has a record of 12-0 with eight knockouts, and will be making his 3rd start at the 2300 Arena.

On December 7,2017, Henderson stopped Brandon Robinson in seven rounds in a fight that dubbed “The Philadelphia Fight of the Year: On May 10th, Henderson

See Also

With those wins, Henderson established himself as one of the fastest rising super middleweight contenders in the world.

“Back in Philly which feels like another home to me. I’m excited to be fighting at the 2300 Arena as the co-main event against a game opponent. Getting back in the ring and continuing our quest to our first world title on December 6th has been on my mind since August! I’m feeling great and ready to put on a show #TeamSauce #Straightright #NoLimitMindset #KingsPromotions #ALLGloryToGod,” said Henderson.

Henderson is managed by Shane Shapiro’s No Limit Mindset LLC, and is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Read more articles about: Kalvin Henderson

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.