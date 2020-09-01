TwitterFacebook

Andre Sterling : I’ll stop Azeez in 6 to 8 rounds

1 September 2020
Andre Sterling
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The massive card is the latest action-packed event to come from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

London rivals Sterling (11-2, 4 KOs) and Azeez (11-0, 7 KOs) have sparred countless rounds together in the past, and that has given Sterling the confidence to make a clear statement prior to the bout.

Sterling said: “Between round six and eight he’s going. He hasn’t even done a proper ten rounder before. Who has he fought?

“We’ve sparred many rounds and he hasn’t ever got close to stopping me, it’s more the other way around. I know what he brings to the table and I’m going to be too much for him. I’m coming home with the belt.

“I’m very excited for this fight. Last year was all learning and experience. I’ve been focusing on myself and improving on my flaws and I’m ready to put on a good performance.

“Azeez will do what he has got to do, but I’m very confident. I’m going to win this English title and then I want to become British and Commonwealth champion too.”

Azeez vs. Sterling is part of a huge card on Wednesday, which is headlined by Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes meeting for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles.

Elsewhere on the card, bitter amateur rivals Harlem Eubank and Martin McDonagh square off, a battle of unbeaten fighters sees Elliot Whale take on Corey McCulloch, plus rising star Mark McKeown returns against debutant Levi Dunn.

