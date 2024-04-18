Devin Haney: “I’ll show Ryan Garcia that he’s not at the top level”

WBC junior welterweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 31-0 (15) says he is solely focused on himself ahead of his firs title defence against ‘King’ Ryan Garcia 24-1 (20) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in Saturday night.

Much of the media coverage in the lead-up to the bout has centred on Garcia’s bizarre social media posts with questions being asked if the challenger would even make it to the ring on fight night.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Haney, 25, say he has largely shuttered himself away from all the noise about Garcia.

“At the end of the day I knew Ryan would show up. This is a big fight – it’s a huge opportunity for him as well,” Haney said.

“I can’t put too much energy into focusing on Ryan and whether he’s gonna show up. I can only focus on being myself0 and prepared and being the best that I can be – no matter if it’s Ryan or not.

“I’ve been locked in the dungeon. I’ve been preparing and sharpening my tools and getting ready for warfare. He has a lot going on and it will show – and it will prove [how focused and committed or otherwise he’s been] – and it will come out on fight night.

“He’s a C-level [fighter] – he’s an average fighter with a name. I am an elite-level fighter. I am levels above this guy. I am the real deal. This guy is a popular, average fighter – and that’s what I’ll show. I’ll show that he’s not at the top level.”

San Francisco’s Haney and Los Angeles’ Garcia, 25, had a storied history in the amateur ranks. They boxed six times, splitting the wins three apiece. Despite their familiarity, Haney says they are not, and have never been, friends.

“If anything I think I’m under his skin. You see all the antics and everything that he’s got going. But at the end of the day I’m a true professional; he’s a true professional, I hope,” Haney said.

“My main focus right now is the fight. Yesterday is yesterday. I’m focused on today, and excited for the fight.

“That’s not really for me to determine – how he’s approaching the fight.

“It’s business, at the end of the day. Outside of the ring we weren’t friends – we never were friends – so it doesn’t matter.

“This fight is bigger than Ryan Garcia. It’s about me proving my greatness to myself and to the world. I don’t care less. If he’s overlooking me or not, it’ll show in the ring on Saturday.”

Haney’s father, manager and trainer had some ominous final words for Garcia.

“What Devin is going to do him shouldn’t be on TV,” Bill Haney said. “Come Saturday night, that boy is going to pay.”