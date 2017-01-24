Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight in 2017?

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Floyd Mayweather Jr. seems to be enjoying retirement. He is fully committed to developing and promoting fighters under his TMT umbrella. Yet, some people think he will return to the boxing ring in 2017. One boxing insider guaranteed me; as little as 4 months ago, Floyd will fight in 2017; to bring his record to 50-0. I do not by it. I did not by it after his farewell fight with Andre Berto, where many people were stating Floyd’s retirement would not last long, and I do not buy it now. I guess it is hard to let go of a good thing. But we need to let it go.

If you listen to Floyd talk, he is done with competitive boxing matches. He has had this mindset ever since the Pacquiao fight; hence the handpicked choice of Berto for fight 49. You mention Thurman, Porter. Garcia, and the like, and Floyd cannot utter the words retirement fast enough. Floyd is not interested in coming back to the grind against a young, top fighter, and, based on the PPV numbers for Berto, the fans are not interested in any of his nonsense fights anymore. So, forget it boxing fans. The 49-0 is baked in the cake. Although, there is one fight Floyd is very interested in. The fans will be very interested in it as well. An asterisk if you will.

You mention Conor McGregor to Floyd, and you can see the juices flowing. His body language and demeanor changes. That is a fight he wants. If you do not believe me, listen to Floyd himself. He told Jim Gray a fight with McGregor is the only fight that makes sense to him. You can debate about Floyd’s place in history as a pugilist all you want. However, there is no mistaken his place as fighter from a business standpoint; in that aspect, he is TBE. Floyd knows a fight with McGregor will blow up the cash register. Bigly. Huge. The PPV numbers would be terrific. That I can tell you. Both boxing and MMA fans will gladly cough up their green to make two filthy rich prima donnas; who both happen to be great fighters, even richer.

It is a smart move for Floyd, if he decides to do it. He knows if it is a straight up boxing match there is virtually no chance he will lose. If the fight has any kind of mixed martial arts attachment to it, it would have no impact on Floyd as a boxer if he happens to lose. But let’s be honest here. Floyd is not fighting McGregor unless he has every possible advantage in his favor. That means the fight taking place in Las Vegas, choice of gloves and a full-fledged boxing match. McGregor is crazy enough to do it, and the fans will buy it. Say what you want about Mayweather, criticize him all you want.; but admit how much you miss him, and would welcome him back with open arms and wallets.

Will it happen? I hope not. I am not a big fan of the circus. This fight would be a big circus. Huge. Also, as a fan of both boxing and MMA I really despise the negative rhetoric from fans on both sides. You ever read a social media thread of a debate between MMA and boxing fans? Makes the United States Presidential Debates seem civil. If this fight happens it would up the ante on the hate. Which I will never get. Both sports are great, and at the very least why can’t we show respect for what these athletes do?

I have no idea if this fight will ever come to be. With the amount of money that stands to be made, you would be foolish to think it cannot happen. If Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor do indeed fight, I hope it does not bring out the worst in the fans and delivers on a high level. Bigly.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Floyd Mayweather Jr