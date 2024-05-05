All eyes turn to Tokyo for ‘Monster’ card on Monday at 122-pounds and below

All eyes turn to Tokyo for ‘Monster’ card on Monday at 122-pounds...

The blockbuster quadruple world title tripleheader at the Tokyo Dome on Monday night has been labelled “the greatest boxing event in the history of Japan.”

That’s the view of veteran promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, who is working alongside Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions and Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions on the event.

Headlining the card will be the undisputed super bantamweight championship between Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 26-0 (23) and Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 35-1 (27).

In other action WBO bantie boss Jason Moloney 27-2 (19) will put his strap on the line against Yoshiki Takei 8-0 (8), while WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue 19-1 (5) will defend his strap against Sho Ishida 34-3 (17),

Also on the card WBA flyweight boss Seigo Yuri Akui 19-2-1 (11) will make the first defence of his bauble against Taku Kuwahara 13-1 (8).

“This is, I think, the greatest, most important boxing event in the history of Japan,” American promoter Arum said at the final press conference.

“After so many years since Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas fought in the Tokyo Dome [in 1990], boxing is back at that famous, huge stadium in Tokyo for this event. All eyes of the boxing world will be on Tokyo on Monday night when this event will be held.

“The challenger, Nery, is a familiar face here in Japan and he is one of the best fighters in the lighter weight divisions in the world.

“Like all Mexican fighters, he will come here to do his best to emerge victorious on Monday night.

“’Monster’ Inoue is now a legend in the sport of boxing. He is recognised in the sport all over the world as pound for pound the number one fighter in the world.

“And so boxing fans not only here in Japan but all over the world will be watching this event to see the ‘Monster’ perform, because he is always Mr Excitement.

“This will go down in history as a memorable, memorable event in the history of the sport of boxing.”

A massive crowd of 55,000 fans is expected to attend the card.

“I’m mentally and physical fit for the tremendous event of my life. I’ll show my best and knock out Luis Nery,” said WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine 122-pound champion Inoue.

Mexican southpaw Nery said: “I have perfectly prepared for this big event. I am already under the limit. I will also demonstrate my power and knock out Inoue.”

Australia’s Moloney was confident of victory, saying: “I have done an amazing preparation. I’ll be victorious in a spectacular fashion.”

Former world kickboxing champion Takei replied: “I’m in a very good condition and hope to show my best and win the world belt.”

Takuma Inoue is looking for his second straight knockout, saying: “I’m in a perfect condition. I’ll demonstrate my real power and defend my belt very impressively.”

Ishida, who has worked his way into the mandatory challenger position, said: “I have prepared perfectly for this title shot. I will acquire this belt in front of me and bring it back.”

The rematch between Akui and Kuwahara promises fireworks. Their first fight for the national crown three years ago was a close affair before Akui scored a stoppage in the 10th and final round.

“This is our rematch,” Akui said. “Last time I could knock him out. But I believe Kuwahara strongly wishes to avenge his previous defeat. This time I have done my very best training of my life.”

Kuwahara said: “I have made my very best condition and will wrest his world belt without fail.”