Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk exchange words at weigh-in ahead of undisputed heavyweight world title clash

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have weighed in ahead of their undisputed heavyweight world championship clash at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Britain’s Fury 34-0-1 (24) will put his WBC title on the line against WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Usyk 21-0 (14) of Ukraine in a battle of the best two big men on the planet right now.

The 37-year old Usyk came in at 223.5lbs, slightly heavier than than his past three bouts when the ultra-disciplined ex-undisputed cruiserweight champion came in at between 221lbs and 221.5lbs.

But the story of the scales was always going to be with Fury. The 35-year-old has weighed in anywhere from 254.5lbs to 277.75lbs over the past five years with his weight often yoyoing from one fight to the next.

Today, he hit the scales at a trim and ready 262lbs. It was his lightest weight since the Otto Wallin bout in 2019 which he won by unanimous decision.

It was almost 16lb lighter than his last fight when he struggled to defeat former UFC heavyweight champion and boxing debutant Francis Ngannou last October.

At yesterday’s final press conference, Fury preened and postured for the for the cameras but refused to look Usyk in the eye.

Today was different. Fury approached Usyk and gave him a shove.

“I’m ready to rock and roll,” said Fury. “Fireworks tomorrow night. I’m gonna knock this little fucker spark out.

“I’m coming for his heart. That’s what I’m coming for. Fuck his belts. I’m coming for his fucking heart. He’s getting it tomorrow. Spark out! Fuck him!

“Fuck the lot of them [Usyk’s team]. They can all get it if they want it too. Shithouses.”

The theatrics didn’t seem to bother Usyk.

“Don’t be afraid,” he responded coolly. “I won’t leave you alone tomorrow.”

Earlier in the week, Fury’s father John Fury inexplicably headbutted a member of Usyk’s camp when the two teams crossed paths at the hotel.

Fury Sr came off second best, leaving the altercation with blood streaming down his face from a gash to the forehead.

Team Fury were better behaved this time around but Usyk, as always, refused to be rattled.

Bookmakers see the match-up as close to an even fight and even now, just one day out from the bout, the money coming in hasn’t moved the line too much.

In Australia, fans of Usyk can get $2.12 for the win, while Fury backers can wager on their man at the slightly shorter odds of $1.88.

The smart money seems to be on the fight going the full 12-round distance. Usyk is paying $3.05 for that result, while Fury is $3.20.

You can also bet the fight going the distance regardless of who wins at $1.52.