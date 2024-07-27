Canelo Alvarez set to face Edgar Belranga Jr, but IBF title won’t be on the line

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39) will face Edgar Berlanga Jr 22-0 (17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14.

But the IBF super middleweight title won’t be on the line.

In the wake of the fight announcement, the IBF moved to strip the 34-year-old for failing to meet his mandatory obligation.

The New Jersey-based sanctioning body had ordered purse bids for a fight between Alvarez and their number one contender, little-known German-based Cuban William Scull 22-0 (9).

A step-aside deal was reached between the two parties and Team Alvarez requested an exception to participate in an optional defence, but the IBF determined it came too late and was in breach of their rules.

Alvarez will now defend his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA and WBO 168-pound titles against Brooklyn-based Puerto Rico’s Berlanga, 27, instead.

“I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico,” said Alvarez.

“It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico versus Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion.

“I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event.”

“Every day we are preparing,” said Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez’s manager and trainer. “We know that Berlanga is a good fighter, a strong, undefeated fighter.

“The confrontations within boxing between Mexico and Puerto Rico are always intense fights, very morbid fights and, above all, very good boxing.

“Puerto Rico has produced many world champions and hall of fame fighters. Mexico has done the same.

“It is going to be a very attractive fight against a great fighter in Berlanga who’s undefeated and faced some of the best fighters competing at 168 pounds over the last few years.”

Berlanga, who goes by the nickname ‘The Chosen One’, is promising a definitive victory.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the good Lord for putting me in this position,” said Berlanga.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I deserve to be here and I’m going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Alvarez on September 14.

“I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gomez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours.

“I’m ready to make this a historic firefight, continuing the greatest rivalry in boxing: Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Vamos arriba, puñeta!”

“Edgar Berlanga’s nickname is the Chosen One and I’m so happy he got the golden pick for September 14,” said Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing.

“This is the fight we dreamed about when we signed Edgar last year and he is ready to give everything for himself, his family and for Puerto Rico.

“You have a young, unbeaten, fearless puncher ready to tackle one of the all-time greats – get ready for drama in Las Vegas!”