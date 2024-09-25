Results for Roy Jones Jr Boxing; Nilo Guerrero defeats Mandeep Jangra

In the main event last night in the Pacific Northwest, Mandeep Jangra lost a very close decision to Nilo Guerrero for the NBA World Super Featherweight Championship. The scores were 96-94 and 98-92 for Guerrero and the third judge had it a 95-95 draw. Mandeep fell behind early and couldn’t make up for it in the later rounds. Two judges gave Mandeep the tenth round and if the third judge had agreed, the final decision would have been a majority draw.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity,” said Nilo after the win. “All the sacrifice and all the work was all worth it. The NBA title opens doors and opportunities. I am now even more than ever motivated to go back to work and strive to be better every day.”

“I am very disappointed,” Mandeep said after the fight. “I thought I did enough to take the win. Much respect for Nilo Guerrero. He is an outstanding fighter and I thought it was a great fight. I was looking to make history and I fell short. I apologize to my trainers Roy Jones Jr and Asa Beard for not taking the title but I will be ready to go for the next challenge.”

The only stoppage of the night came in the co-main event Super Welterweight bout when Rondale Hubbert’s corner threw in the towel at the end of round two. Keon Papillion sent Hubbard to the canvas in round one and continued the non-stop pressure till the end.

Roy Jones’ other fighter on the card, Dominique “Lil Jalapeno” Roundtree, dominated Roberto Cantu, pitching a six-round shutout winning 60-53 on all three cards.

The first two fights on the card ended in a draw. Some fights are bad draws and some fights are good draws. These two fights ended with the crowd on their feet – till they heard the decisions of course.