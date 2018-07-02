Footballer Turned Boxer Bavington Hoping To Inspire Pupils

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kirstie ‘Bavvo’ Bavington will be hoping to inspire her class when she steps back through the ropes this weekend writes Ben Gibson.

The 25-year-old PE Teacher will be looking to go one better than the draw she made on her professional debut in May when she appear on BCB Promotions’ ‘Usual Suspects’ show at the Venue, Dudley, on Saturday, 7th July.

“I am feeling fit, sharp and I am ready to go,” she told bcb-promotions.com. “Saturday can’t come quick enough and there is a buzz around school too. “The kids love it!

“My goal is to inspire people and to be looked at as a role model. I have brought boxing into every school that I have been to and it has really helped the kids to not only keep fit but to also gain confidence.

“The kids think I am some sort of a celebrity! I will always tell the younger kids to follow their as that is what I am doing and they should never give up.

“It is very full on, I train before and after work and I teach sport all day.

“Because of this my nutrition has to be on point to that I have the correct energy levels to train 100% every boxing session.”

Before boxing, Bavington was a footballer, representing the likes of Wolves, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City. After she hung up her boots earlier this year she laced her gloves and hasn’t looked back since.

“I only made the transition to boxing at the end of this season,” the Wolverhampton welterweight continued. “I made my debut in May (her first bout ended in a draw against Borislava Goranova).

“I felt like I played football to the highest I could go and I thought it was time for a change. I’m loving it.

“I want to achieve, I want to become something, I want to succeed at the highest level and boxing is the sport in which I aim to achieve this. Hopefully, Saturday will see me get the fisrt of many professional boxing victories under my belt.”

Bavington’s is one of a number of bouts taking place. At the top of the bill, Wolverhampton-born duo Matt Sen and Josh Burke will collide in a Black Country battle for the eight-round British Challenge cruiserweight title.

Dudley trio Danny Ball, Connor Lee Jones and Josh Miller, and Brummie duo Aaron Lovell and Daryl Pearce feature elsewhere on the under-card.

Tickets, priced at £35 or £50 ringside with waitress service, are still available by calling 07976 283 157. Alternatively, contact any of the boxers in the home corner on Facebook.