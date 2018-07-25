Joseph Parker’s hand speed to be the difference against Dillian Whyte, according to sparring partner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Word out of the Joseph Parker camp is that their man is fitter, more energetic and faster than ever ahead of the once-beaten Kiwi’s clash with perennial contender Dillian Whyte at London’s O2 Arena this Saturday night.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Parker’s outspoken promoter David Higgins said the 30-year-old Brixton “Body Snatcher” is in for the shock of his life when he meets Parker in the ring.

“Whyte is probably going to throw some bombs, swarm and come forward, and if Joseph is going to take a more high-pressure approach, it’s going to be explosive,” said Higgins.

“This could well be the heavyweight fight of the year. He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen him. He came into camp fit.

“Dillian Whyte is in for a rude awakening, and when I say rude awakening, I mean he’s rude and he’ll awaken after he’s been KO’d.”

The 26-year-old Parker, who is coming off a 12-round points loss to unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has again used American heavyweight Malik Scott as his primary sparring partner for his training camp.

“I was just chatting away to Malik Scott, who has also sparred [WBC heavyweight champion] Deontay Wilder,” said Higgins. “We talk about Wilder’s power. He mentioned speed, Joseph is so quick. I said would he be the quickest?

“Malik said ‘Yes, he’s the quickest heavyweight in the division’. By far the quickest hand speed he has ever come across.”

In his unification bout with Joshua 21-0 (20) in March, then-WBO champion Parker 24-1 (18) became the first man to last the distance with the popular Brit. Meanwhile when Whyte 23-1 (17) fought Joshua in December 2015, he was stopped in seven rounds in what was the Olympic gold medallist’s fifteenth pro bout.

During the filming of Sky Sports’ “The Gloves Are Off” Whyte took aim at Parker’s performance against Joshua, labelling it “cowardly”.

His comments didn’t sit well with Higgins.

“I thought it was quite clever by Dillian, given that he was KO’d by Joshua, and Joseph was the first man to take Joshua the distance,” said Higgins.

“Joshua was sloppy against Dillian, but against Parker, Joshua was the most cautious we have ever seen. Dillian sort of turned it on its head, and came up with the concept that Joseph was cowardly.

“A clever quip, but it doesn’t stand up to any scrutiny. Clearly anyone who gets in the ring, and goes 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua is not a coward.”