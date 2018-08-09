Roney Hines looks for 3rd win in 22 days this Saturday night in Salisbury, North Carolina

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

2016 U.S. National Golden Gloves champion, Roney Hines looks for his 3rd in 22 days when he takes on Jacob Hagler at The West End Plaza in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Hines of Cleveland turned pro on July 20th with a 1st round stoppage over David Becker. He followed that with a 1st round stoppage over Raquan Ashby on July 28th.

Hagler, who is a veteran MMA fighter will represent an opportunity for the 23 year-old Hines to continue his quick ascent up the Heavyweight ladder.

“We will continue to keep Roney very busy as long as he continues to succeed, and keep learning with each fight. I hope that he can have about 15 fights in the 1st year or so,” said GH3 Promotions CEO Vito Mielnicki.