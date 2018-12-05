Confident Abreu Looks To Shine In Lomachenko-Pedraza Card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Dominican Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (24-4-1, 19 KOs) aims to beat in high fashion the current IBF USBA welterweight champion Alexander Besputin (11-0, 9 KOs) of Russia, in a duel that will be broadcast by the ESPN+ app this Saturday, December 8th at 6:00 pm ET.

The fight will be part of the world championship unification bout between José Pedraza and Vasyl Lomachenko at the Madison Square Garden Theater.

“I feel very well prepared for this fight. Focused and motivated for victory. It would be very important because it is at a huge event, and many people all over the world will see it. I’m just waiting to have that title, God willing”, said Abreu, who is trained by Chiro Perez in Florida, and managed by Spartan Boxing Club.

“Besputin is strong, and he is protected by Top Rank. I know I have to do extra work than I normally do for the win, and I have the experience to beat him or any other boxer. I am ready to win, and I hope the judges are fair to my performance”, he added.

In his last appearance, Abreu lost by unanimous decision in close fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas of Lithuania.

“I know what it feels like to face the promoter’s fighter and lose unfairly. I’m in the same situation this Saturday, but that doesn’t take away my dream of being great in this sport. Let’s do this”, said Abreu.