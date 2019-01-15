Adrien Broner confident he can knockout Manny Pacquiao to achieve his destiny

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

At a media workout at Barry’s Boxing in Las Vegas on Monday, former four-division world titleholder Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner 33-3-1 (24) maintained he has the power to knockout WBO ‘regular’ welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) when the two clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

“Every fighter is different, but I know if I touch him flush, I’ll put him out. It’s no secret, he’s been to sleep before,” Broner said.

“I’m in shape and ready to go. We had a tremendous training camp. I could have made weight weeks ago. We’re prepared to go out and execute. I’ve been here before and even though I haven’t been in a fight of exactly this magnitude, I’m just treating it like any other fight. He’s another opponent.”

The 29-year-old Cincinnati native, who is 11 years younger than the Filipino veteran, insists that age will have nothing to do with the result.

“A lot of people are saying that Pacquiao’s age will be a factor, but I’m not looking at it like that. You see guys like Floyd Mayweather who stay undefeated at an older age. I’m just focused on being me. As long as I do what I have to do, I will be victorious,” he said.

“We’re ready for whatever this fight is going to end up being. It could definitely be a war. I’ve always been an underdog. I came from the trenches and I’m bringing that mentality into the ring.”

Victory for Broner will give his career a much-needed boost after extended periods on the sidelines and run-ins with the law.

“I can take over boxing with a win over Pacquiao. There are a lot of great fighters in this sport, but they just don’t bring what I bring to the table. With a win like this, it would put me right where I was always meant to be,” Broner said.

“I’ve always wanted to fight the big names like this and I knew that I just had to keep working hard and the time would come. Once that bell rings, I’ll make my adjustments and go ahead and get my victory. I don’t have anything I want to go out and prove. It’s just about winning. That will say everything.”

Coach Kevin Cunningham admitted they made some changes in this training camp to accommodate the extraordinary skillset of the surefire first ballot Hall of Famer.

“We added some things this training camp, because we know he’s fighting a legendary fighter. This is one that he has to have and he realizes it. I expect a spectacular performance,” said Cunningham.

“The key to victory is for Adrien to just be himself. He has to do what he does best with no hesitation. He’s going to throw the right punches at the right time.

“Pacquiao still throws combinations but they don’t come in as fast or as sharp as they used to. He can throw as many punches as he wants to throw, but if they’re not landing, it doesn’t mean anything.

“I think Adrien is the quicker fighter. Quickness offsets speed, all day, every day. It’s all about being quick enough to time the guy with your hand speed. It’s different than just throwing a bunch of fast punches.”