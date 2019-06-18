Keith Thurman vows to take advantage of “predictable” Manny Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman 29-0 (22) has labelled the tactics of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39) as “predictable” as says he will take advantage of it when the pair meet at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

The 30-year-old from Clearwater, Florida will be having just his second fight in more than 28 months after a series of injuries stall his career.

In his last outing Thurman struggled at times against Joselito Lopez, settling for a majority decision victory back in January.

See Also

But the undefeated champion is confident he will have the measure of former eight-division world titleholder Pacquiao.

“For me his boxing tactics are predictable. He fights in spurts and you have to take advantage of that,” said Thurman.

“You have to be respectful of his power. But I believe my movement, athleticism and ring knowledge will be able to present him something he’s not seen in all his years of boxing.”

Victory over the 40-year-old Pacquiao will effectively relaunch Thurman’s career in the talent-rich welterweight division that also includes pound-for-pound rated fighters Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to get a fight that I’ve wanted for a long time. The right circumstances have aligned for it to happen now. I’m grateful for that,” Thurman said.

“Me and my team are looking forward to it. It’s going to be an honour to be in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. It’s going to be fun to go back to MGM Grand in my first pay-per-view with FOX Sports.”