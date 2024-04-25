Jaime Munguia: I really believe that this is going to be an exciting fight and a memorable one

Jaime Munguia: I really believe that this is going to be an...

Undefeated all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía held a media workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming showdown as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past. Munguía, a former world champion at 154-pounds, has scored back-to-back victories since moving up to 168 pounds, besting Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a 2023 Fight of the Year contender before stopping John Ryder in January.

Here is what the workout participants had to say Tuesday from Wild Card Boxing Club:

JAIME MUNGUIA:

“Camp is going very well. Hands down, this has been my best training camp. Working with the legend Freddie Roach has really motivated me. He has my confidence very high and has helped me so much.

“When I first got this fight I was excited because I know how big of an opportunity this is. I would just tell everyone that I’m 100% ready for this fight.

“Not only is this big for boxing, but it’s huge for my country. I can’t wait to represent Mexico in the ring on May 4.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity. I’m excited because there’s no better way to represent the Mexican fans than competing on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

“Training with Freddie has been great. He’s brought a lot of peace and tranquility to my corner. He’s a wise trainer with a lot of experience.

“Any fight at this level is going to be a hard fight, but I really believe that this is going to be an exciting fight and a memorable one.

“I’m going to go in there to do my job. I don’t care what anyone on the outside says. At the end of the day, I have to stay ready and make the most of this opportunity.

“I’ve always kept an eye on Canelo, even when we were in different weight classes. Eventually you have to fight the best in your division and that’s where we are right now.

“I respect Canelo as a fighter, but when you step into that ring with me, I’m gonna do my best to do my job and get my hand raised.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“Canelo is going to come out guns blazing, but there’s a changing of the guard in every era and I think that this is the perfect scenario for Jaime Munguia to take over.

“Jaime is ready to go. He’s faced every adversary and every style. Whether they brawl or box, he’s taken them out. Now he’s ready for the biggest fish in the sea.

“Jaime has the youth, the punch output and the chin. I see all the cards stacked against Canelo.”

