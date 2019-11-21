Daniel Dubois Backs Wilder Over Ortiz And Joshua But Insists “I’ll Be Ready For Anyone In 2020”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In a huge year for Heavyweight boxing, the most exciting prospect in the sport Daniel Dubois has had his say on who will reign supreme once the New Year rolls around.

In an explosive interview ‘Dynamite’ also declared he’d be hunting down big name rivals throughout 2020, targeting fighters such as Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin.

Looking at the more immediate picture, he believes that Deontay Wilder will “knock Luis Ortiz out in devastating fashion” but struggled to predict the finish to Joshua vs Ruiz

See Also

“Obviously Ruiz got the job done last time out, but let’s see what happens.”

He added: “No one should underestimate Anthony Joshua as he’s done a lot for the sport but if he hasn’t improved on last time he could be in trouble.”

The young gun went on to question AJ’s appetite for the game: “If he’s still got the hunger he had years ago, he might have a chance.”

Asked to pick between the 4 fighters currently atop the Heavyweight tree, ‘Dynamite’ suggested all roads lead to Fury vs Wilder 2.

“Deontay would beat AJ and Ruiz. He has too much power, too much killer instinct. He’d knock them both out”.

“Tyson beats both of them, too. Whoever wins in the Wilder and Fury rematch is the man… for now”

Daniel, 13-0 with 12 KO’s, is considered the next big thing in Heavyweight boxing and always has one eye on developments in the division.

“I’m always watching. Those are the 4 biggest names in the sport, but also Usyk, Kownacki, Parker, Povetkin… Everyone has an opinion on who I should fight.”

“Someone told me yesterday that Parker was annoyed that his promoter can’t get him fights. As the busiest Heavyweight in boxing, i’d be happy to give him work.”

When the topic of fighting one of the so-called big 4 came up, Daniel would simply say that “i’m ready for anyone.”

Dubois, under the guidance of promoter Frank Warren, has made it clear that he is planning an assault on the major World Titles in the near future.

In the short term, though, he is after fights that improve his rankings and acquire coveted silverware.

Next up is Japanese Heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto, ranked #12 with the WBA, for the WBO International and WBC Silver Title.

“I’m looking forward to getting out again and continuing my rise to the top. Fujimoto is a serious fighter, we’re preparing well and come December 21st I intend to put on a show stopping performance.”

“I don’t look past people, I go through them. Fujimoto is a big step on my route to being the unified world champion.”

So whilst Dubois may be predicting either Fury or Wilder to reign supreme in the short term, he’s clearly backing himself to be the man left standing when the dust settles on the Heavyweight division.

————————————————-

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are heading to the Copper Box Arena to stage a bumper night of boxing on December 21st.

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) makes his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

Tickets from £40 are now on sale via Seetickets and via Ticketmaster

Ticket prices:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier

Read more articles about: Daniel Dubois

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.