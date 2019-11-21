Daniel Dubois weighs in on Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua II, assesses heavyweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising heavyweight star Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 13-0 (12) has weighed in on the upcoming Andy Ruiz Jr versus Anthony Joshua rematch and who he rates as the top dog in the division.

Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) ripped the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Joshua 22-1 (21) by seventh-round knockout in New York in June and is set to defend the belts for the first time against the 30-year-old Brit in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“Obviously Ruiz got the job done last time out, but let’s see what happens,” Dubois told British Boxing News.

“No one should underestimate Anthony Joshua as he’s done a lot for the sport but if he hasn’t improved on last time he could be in trouble.

“If he’s still got the hunger he had years ago, he might have a chance.”

The 22-year-old Londoner also predicted that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) will “knock Luis Ortiz out in devastating fashion” and said the undefeated American could unify all four major title against the winner of Ruiz Jr-Joshua II.

“Deontay would beat AJ and Ruiz. He has too much power, too much killer instinct. He’d knock them both out,” Dubois said.

“Tyson [Fury] beats both of them, too. Whoever wins in the Wilder and Fury rematch is the man… for now.”

As for his own future, Dubois says he is open to fighting anyone.

“I’m always watching. Those are the four biggest names in the sport, but also [Oleksandr] Usyk, [Adam] Kownacki, [Joseph] Parker, [Alexander] Povetkin… Everyone has an opinion on who I should fight,” he said.

“Someone told me yesterday that Parker was annoyed that his promoter can’t get him fights. As the busiest heavyweight in boxing, I’d be happy to give him work.”

Before any of those fights can happen, Dubois will need to get past Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto 21-1 (13) at London’s Copper Box Arena on December 21.

“I’m looking forward to getting out again and continuing my rise to the top,” he said. “Fujimoto is a serious fighter. We’re preparing well and come December 21st I intend to put on a show stopping performance.

“I don’t look past people; I go through them. Fujimoto is a big step on my route to being the unified world champion.”

