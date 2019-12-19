Boris Creighton and Diego Costa ready to headline the sold-out Contender VIP final

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Scot Boris Creighton and Manchester’s Diego Costa are ready to put it all on the line this coming Saturday evening at the sold-out Deansgate’s Hilton Hotel, Manchester, as the pair look to be the inaugural winners of the Phil Martin Trophy, with the winner taking home prize money of 10 thousand pounds.

The pair, that will feature live on British Boxers TV on Youtube, not only had standout amateur careers but bring identical 6-0 undefeated professional records to the ring on Saturday evening in a main event that is set to light up the excellent Hilton Hotel.

Creighton hails from Aberdeen, Scotland, and was a notable amateur standout in Scotland prior to his emergence as a professional and moving his base to Glasgow. Creighton opened up about his fight on Saturday night and the possibility of becoming the first holder of the Phil Martin Trophy.

Creighton said, “This is the biggest night of my career hands down on Saturday night. I have prepared correctly with my team in Scotland and we are excited to make the trip to Manchester and I am fully confident I will be returning to Scotland with the Phil Martin Trophy.

“Diego Costa is a good fighter, I have a lot of respect for him. This is a really well-matched fight but I believe I am going to emerge victoriously on Saturday night.”

Costa, a proud product of Oliver’s Gym, Manchester, has been guided by the late and legendary Oliver Harrison throughout his boxing career. Costa now has the chance to win a tournament which remembers another Manchester and British Boxing legend in Phil Martin. Costa gave his thoughts ahead of Saturday night’s clash with Creighton.

Costa said, “This fight is everything to me. It gives me the chance to show everyone that I am going to be a big part of Manchester boxing for years to come. Phil Martin, like Oliver Harrison, was a cornerstone of Manchester boxing, and I feel that I have to win this fight on Saturday night for the fighters that great men like Oliver Harrison and Phil Martin produced.

“Boris is a top draw fighter, this isn’t going to be an easy night, but I believe that I have more in the tank and I want it just a little bit more and that will show on the night.”

Promoter Mike Le-Gallez also added his thoughts are the final between Costa and Creighton, “You just can’t split these pair, can you. This final is what prizefighting should be about. There will be no losers at all as it’s two undefeated fighters risking it all and you have to respect that.

“I can’t pick a winner myself, but what I do know is everybody in attendance and watching live on BBTV will see a fight that will be worth the price of the ticket alone.”

