Tyson Fury announces plan to retire after three more fights

Heavyweight Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) is planning to retire after three more fights.

The 31-year-old Brit is scheduled to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The fight will be a rematch of their contentious bout in December 2018 that saw Fury outbox the American for much of the fight before being dropped in the ninth and 12th rounds. When the dust settled, the fight was ruled a split draw.

The three-fight plan for Fury’s future includes bouts against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and leading contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18).

“I expect Wilder next, Joshua, then Dillian Whyte,” Fury said in an interview with iFL TV. “Then I’m out.”

If Fury gets past Wilder, a fight with Joshua would settle once and for all the true heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua regained his unified heavyweight championship with a one-sided 12-round points victory over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in Saudi Arabia last month but may have to relinquish his WBO strap if an agreement can’t be reached with mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13).

Joshua is widely expected to pursue a fight against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) rather than Usyk, leaving the Ukrainian southpaw to fight for the vacant belt against New Zealand’s Joseph Parker 26-2 (20).

Whyte has long been a leading contender, defeating Lucas Browne, Parker and Dereck Chisora in 2018 and Oscar Rivas and Mariusz Wach last year.

“He deserves a shot,” Fury said. “He’s a high-ranked contender who ain’t had a shot at a world title. It seems to me everybody else has but him. So when I beat Wilder I’ll give him a shot, he can be a defence for sure.

“One of my last three. Joshua and Whyte. Done.”

