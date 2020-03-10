TwitterFacebook

Oscar Duarte brutally stops Andres Garcia in Golden Boy Fight Night

10 March 2020
Oscar Duarte
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (19-1-1, 14 KOs) delivered a spectacular hometown performance tonight by scoring a brutal knockout win over Andres Garcia (13-3-1, 8 KOs) at 1:02 of the fifth round to capture the vacant NABF Lightweight Title in the scheduled 10-round main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch. The event, which featured three battles between Mexico and Colombia, took place at The Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and was streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

“I dedicate this fight to all of you in attendance today,” said Oscar Duarte. “Without all of my people in Parral, Chihuahua, I would be nothing. I’m now looking for bigger things. It’s big responsibility to be ranked highly in this division. But my goal is to be a world champion, and I’m going to work very hard for that.”

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico scored a third-round knockout win against Placido Ramirez (17-2, 10 KOs) of Soplaviento, Colombia to capture the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Lightweight Championship. The fight was stopped at 1:37 of the round just mentioned.

“I came here to win by knockout and to deliver a great show,” said Luis Hernandez. “Placido hits very hard. I didn’t know he could hit that hard, but thank God we managed to get the win.”

William “Camaron” Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defeated Bryam Rico (12-3, 10 KOs) of Bogata, Colombia via technical knockout in a scheduled 10-round lightweight fight. Zepeda ended matters at 2:47 of the sixth round.

“It was a good fight against at tough, long-armed opponent,” said William Zepeda. “The key was to pressure him and to not allow him to get comfortable. There were some difficulties, but we came to win, and we did it by fighting round by round.”

Luis Fernando Robles (12-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico battled across 10 rounds to obtain a unanimous decision victory against Ruben Montoya (14-6-1, 9 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico for the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Title.

In tonight’s opener to the Facebook Watch stream, WBA Minimumweight World Champion Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defeated Heidy Cruz (5-7, 1 KO) of Agua Prieta, Mexico in a six-round non-title fight in the super flyweight division.

Duarte vs. Garcia was a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with the Municipality of Hidalgo del Parral and 2M Promotions. The event took place on Saturday, March 7 at the Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights were streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

